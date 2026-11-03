Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855101 | ISIN: US9488491047 | Ticker-Symbol: 76K
NASDAQ
03.11.26 | 21:58
74,41 US-Dollar
+0,02 % +0,02
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEIS MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEIS MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.11.2026 22:00 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Weis Markets Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third Quarter 2026 total revenue increased 3.0% and comparable store sales increased 1.3%

SUNBURY, Pa., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) ("Weis Markets", or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the 13-week third quarter and 39-week year-to-date ended September 26, 2026.

"In the third quarter we delivered higher total revenue and improved earnings while customers remained cautious with their spending and continued to seek affordability and value," said Weis Markets, Inc. Chairman, President and CEO Jonathan H. Weis. "Higher fuel sales, reflecting both retail price inflation and increased gallons sold, along with sales from new stores, supported the quarter's total revenue increase. Inflation Reduction Act-related pharmacy pricing changes, egg price deflation and lower produce demand during the Cyclospora outbreak moderated sales performance. We continue to support our customers through price investments and an expanded loyalty marketing program."

"Improved store inventory shrink performance and lower costs within our internal supply chain helped drive a higher gross profit margin," said Mr. Weis. "Our people, process and technology investments continue to enhance customer value and convenience while supporting greater efficiency across our operations, including stores, supply chain, manufacturing and the Store Support Center. We are grateful to our associates for their commitment to our customers and our business."

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Total revenue was $1.28 billion for the 13-week third quarter ended September 26, 2026, compared to $1.24 billion for the same period in 2025, a 3.0% increase. Sales growth was driven primarily by higher fuel sales and sales from new stores, partially offset by lower overall sales in pharmacy, dairy and produce. Pharmacy sales were negatively impacted by approximately $14.56 million from pricing headwinds related to the Inflation Reduction Act Medicare maximum fair price provisions, which became effective January 1, 2026, reducing total revenue growth by approximately 1.2 percentage points. Dairy sales reflected lower egg pricing compared with the prior year, and produce sales were negatively affected by lower customer demand during the Cyclospora outbreak in the third quarter. Third quarter comparable store sales increased 1.3%, while comparable store sales excluding fuel decreased 1.2%.

Third quarter gross profit increased 5.8% to $324.61 million, and gross profit margin increased to 25.5% from 24.8% in 2025. Income from operations increased 38.6% to $28.51 million. The increase in operating income more than offset lower investment income and a higher effective income tax rate.

The Company's third quarter net income was $22.21 million compared to $16.90 million in 2025, a 31.4% increase. Based on weighted-average shares outstanding, third quarter earnings per share were $0.90 compared to $0.69 per share for the same period in 2025.

Year-To-Date 2026 Results

Total revenue was $3.81 billion for the 39-week year-to-date period ended September 26, 2026, compared to $3.66 billion for the same period in 2025, a 4.1% increase. Sales growth was driven primarily by higher fuel sales and sales from new stores, with grocery and pharmacy sales also increasing compared with the prior year. Despite higher year-to-date pharmacy sales, the category was negatively impacted by approximately $32.75 million from pricing headwinds related to the Inflation Reduction Act Medicare maximum fair price provisions, which became effective January 1, 2026, reducing total revenue growth by approximately 0.9 percentage points. Lower overall sales in dairy and produce also partially offset year-to-date sales growth. Dairy sales reflected lower egg pricing compared with the prior year, and produce sales were negatively affected by lower customer demand during the Cyclospora outbreak in the third quarter. Year-to-date comparable store sales increased 1.9%, while comparable store sales excluding fuel decreased 0.1%.

Year-to-date gross profit increased 7.8% to $983.26 million, and gross profit margin increased to 25.9% from 25.0% in 2025. Income from operations increased 28.6% to $93.31 million. Lower investment income and a higher effective income tax rate moderated the increase in net income.

The Company's year-to-date net income totaled $72.92 million compared to $61.73 million in 2025, an 18.1% increase. Based on weighted-average shares outstanding, year-to-date earnings per share totaled $2.95 compared to $2.38 per share for the same period in 2025.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On October 29, 2026, the Weis Markets, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on November 23, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2026.

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer currently operating 201 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

In addition to historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements, which are included pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including their impact on capital expenditures; tariffs and trade policies; business conditions and trends in the retail industry; the regulatory environment; rapidly changing technology, including cybersecurity and data privacy risks, and competitive factors, including increased competition with regional and national retailers; price pressures; further expenditures related to restatement of our financial statements; and the results of any shareholder actions associated with the restatements referenced in Note 12 in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect Management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Company files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management is also providing a two-year stacked comparable store sales analysis, a non-GAAP measure, because Management believes this metric is useful to investors and analysts. It is not recommended that the two-year stacked analysis be considered a substitute for the Company's operating results as reported in accordance with GAAP.

WEIS MARKETS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Third Quarter - 2026
(Unaudited)




13 Weeks Ended


39 Weeks Ended

(amounts in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



September 26, 2026



September 27, 2025



September 26, 2026



September 27, 2025


Net sales


$

1,274,817


$

1,238,208


$

3,797,393


$

3,649,492


Other revenue



4,269



4,099



12,913



12,387


Total revenue



1,279,086



1,242,307



3,810,306



3,661,879


Cost of sales, including advertising, warehousing and
distribution expenses



954,472



935,428



2,827,044



2,750,096


Gross profit on sales



324,614



306,879



983,262



911,783


Operating, general and administrative expenses



296,109



286,313



889,948



839,207


Income from operations



28,505



20,566



93,314



72,576


Investment income (loss) and interest expense



2,087



3,276



7,379



12,981


Other income (expense)



(460)



(1,565)



(2,528)



(3,370)


Income before provision for income taxes



30,132



22,277



98,165



82,187


Provision for income taxes



7,922



5,374



25,246



20,458


Net income


$

22,210


$

16,903


$

72,919


$

61,729
















Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



24,744,597



24,744,597



24,744,597



25,999,035


Cash dividends per share


$

0.34


$

0.34


$

1.02


$

1.02


Basic and diluted earnings per share


$

0.90


$

0.69


$

2.95


$

2.38


WEIS MARKETS, INC.
TWO-YEAR STACKED COMPARABLE STORE SALES

Third Quarter - 2026
(Unaudited)



Percentage Change



13 Weeks Ended

September 26, 2026



2026 vs. 2025



2025 vs. 2024


Comparable store sales (individual year)



1.3

%


2.5

%

Comparable store sales (two-year stacked)



3.8





Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (individual year)



(1.2)



2.5

%

Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (two-year stacked)



1.3

%














Percentage Change



39 Weeks Ended

September 26, 2026



2026 vs. 2025



2025 vs. 2024


Comparable store sales (individual year)



1.9

%


1.7

%

Comparable store sales (two-year stacked)



3.6





Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (individual year)



(0.1)



1.9

%

Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (two-year stacked)



1.8

%




SOURCE Weis Markets

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.