Hugel reports Q1-Q3 net sales of KRW352.1 billion, up 15% year-on-year

Q3 net sales reach KRW97.5 billion amid U.S. sales model changes, as the company builds a foundation for mid- to long-term growth

Q3 combined net sales of botulinum toxin, HA fillers, and skinboosters surge 54% in Korea and 18% in Europe and other regions, year-on-year

Strong performance across Korea, China, Brazil and Europe; U.S. growth momentum building

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company publicly traded in South Korea, today reported consolidated net sales of KRW352.1 billion for the first three quarters of 2026, up 15% year-on-year. The company posted third-quarter net sales of KRW97.5 billion, operating profit of KRW18.1 billion and net profit of KRW4.7 billion.

In the third quarter, combined domestic and international net sales reached KRW47.2 billion for botulinum toxin, down 21% year-on-year, and KRW30.9 billion for hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal fillers and skinboosters, up 2%. Net sales from cosmetics and other businesses reached KRW19.4 billion, marking year-on-year growth of more than 25%.

In Korea, combined net sales across botulinum toxin, HA fillers and skinboosters surged 54% year-on-year to KRW27.4 billion. Combined net sales from the product categories in Korea have increased quarter-on-quarter since the third quarter of 2025.

Growth in international markets was particularly strong in Europe, China and Brazil. In Europe and other regions, combined net sales of botulinum toxin, HA fillers and skinboosters rose 18% year-on-year to KRW17.8 billion in the third quarter. In China, Hugel secured the second-highest botulinum toxin market position with a 22% share.

In Brazil, the company achieved record-high quarterly sales and market share in the third quarter, coinciding with the first anniversary of its market re-entry. In the U.S., the company converted the distributor partnership into a contract sales organization (CSO) model, unlocking strategic benefits despite a short-term impact on results, while gaining early growth momentum in the market.

"Building on our leading position in Korea, Hugel continues to expand its foundation for international growth. With significant progress in establishing our direct sales model in the U.S., the core market for Hugel, we will leverage the strengths of Hugel's botulinum toxin Letybo to strengthen our mid- to long-term profitability," said Carrie Strom, President and Global CEO of Hugel.

"The strong performance of both botulinum toxin and HA fillers in Korea has once again demonstrated the strength of our domestic growth foundation," said Daniel Chang, Korea CEO of Hugel. "With continued growth in major global markets, including Europe, China, and Brazil, we will further strengthen our core businesses while expanding and diversifying our product portfolio."

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, and skinboosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums.

Over the past 25 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates 10 global subsidiaries across the U.S., Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

SOURCE Hugel