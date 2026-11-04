

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - M3, Inc. (4YC.F) revealed a profit for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY19.997 billion, or JPY29.97 per share. This compares with JPY22.711 billion, or JPY33.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to JPY181.853 billion from JPY170.885 billion last year.



M3, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY19.997 Bln. vs. JPY22.711 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY29.97 vs. JPY33.46 last year. -Revenue: JPY181.853 Bln vs. JPY170.885 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 78.29 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 400.000 B



Guidance is Basic EPS



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News