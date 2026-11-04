A research team led by scientists at China's Southeast University has developed a self-powered photovoltaic-thermoelectric generator (PV-TEG) system that integrates hotspot detection, local thermal management, and wireless monitoring into a TEG array. Thermoelectric generators (TEGs) convert heat into electricity through the Seebeck effect, which occurs when a temperature difference between two dissimilar semiconductors generates a voltage. TEGs are commonly used in industrial applications to recover waste heat and convert it into electricity. However, their high costs and limited efficiency ...

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