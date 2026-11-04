China's western Inner Mongolia power grid has surpassed 20 GW of operational new-type energy storage capacity, as rapid growth in wind and solar generation increases the need for flexible electricity resources. According to data released by Inner Mongolia Power Group on October 28, the grid had 20.23 GW/70.47 GWh of operational storage capacity as of October 27, accounting for 11.5% of its total installed power capacity. The figures imply an average nominal storage duration of approximately 3.5 hours. New installations reached 6.555 GW during the first ten months of 2026, up 47.9% year on year, ...

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