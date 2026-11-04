New data from global energy consultancy Rystad Energy shows that all Australian large-scale solar power plants generated 5,100 GWh of clean energy last month, down 2% on the 5,200 GWh produced in October 2025 with Western Australia home to two of the top three best-performing utility PV assets for the month. The 100 MW Merredin Solar Farm, owned Indonesian PV developer Sun Energy, was ranked Australia's top-performing big PV facility for the month with Rystad Senior Analyst David Dixon noting the power plant had delivered an average AC capacity factor (CF) of 35% for the month. Spanish energy ...

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