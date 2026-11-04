In July 2026, a transmission line fault in Ashburn, Virginia - an area known as Data Center Alley because it is the most data-center-dense place in the world - prompted data centers to switch to their emergency backup power, resulting in an almost instantaneous drop of more than 3 GW in grid load. For people working with data center clients like Wannie Park, the only surprise was that events like this aren't more common in the United States. "Technology is being built on the fly, especially in the software and services side. There's going to be growth hiccups," he said. Park's startup Pado ...

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