

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mowi ASA (MOWI.OL) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR189.6 million, or EUR0.36 per share. This compares with EUR110.0 million, or EUR0.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mowi ASA reported adjusted earnings of EUR0.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 24.5% to EUR1.731 billion from EUR1.390 billion last year.



Mowi ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR189.6 Mln. vs. EUR110.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.36 vs. EUR0.21 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.731 Bln vs. EUR1.390 Bln last year.



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