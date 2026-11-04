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WKN: A0RPMU | ISIN: GB00B54X0432 | Ticker-Symbol: NYA1
Stuttgart
04.11.26 | 08:43
0,169 Euro
+1,20 % +0,002
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORERO NETWORK SECURITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORERO NETWORK SECURITY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1700,19009:01
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Corero Network Security Accelerates International Growth with Strategic Investment in Regional Leadership and Partnerships

Corero Network Security Accelerates International Growth with Strategic Investment in Regional Leadership and Partnerships

New leadership appointments strengthen EMEA and APAC operations as Corero builds on commercial momentum and industry recognition.

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service ("DDoS") protection specialists and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today announced continued investment in its European and international operations, expanding regional leadership, technical expertise, and channel resources to accelerate partner-led growth across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

As part of this expansion, Corero appointed?Michael Woduschegg as General Manager and Field CTO, EMEA/APAC, bringing extensive industry experience and technical leadership. Corero will also add a Director of EMEA Channels in December to strengthen partner relationships and accelerate regional go-to-market initiatives.

"International growth requires more than entering new markets. It requires investing in the people, expertise, and partnerships that make sustainable success possible," said?Carl Herberger, Chief Executive Officer at Corero Network Security. "By strengthening local leadership and technical resources, we're positioning Corero and our partners to capitalize on growing demand for cyber resiliency and real-time DDoS protection."

Corero's expansion is backed by strong performance and partner success. Q3 2026 order intake grew 50% year-over-year, fueled by channel-led wins across Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. That partner success also earned Corero and UK Servers, a provider of high-speed dedicated servers, colocation, cloud solutions and high availability cloud internet services, a finalist spot in the Best Technology Partnership category at the 2026 ISPA UK Awards.

"Our partners are central to Corero's growth, and we're committed to reinvesting in their success," said Michelle Ragusa-McBain, Global Channel Chief at Corero Network Security. "Michael's appointment and new EMEA channel leadership strengthen the support we provide, from technical enablement to joint go-to-market initiatives. When our partners grow, Corero grows."

Corero will continue expanding strategic alliances, strengthening regional partnerships, and investing in sales and technical resources to support sustainable international growth.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corero-network-security-accelerates-international-growth-with-strategic-investment-in-regional-leadership-and-partnerships-302928246.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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