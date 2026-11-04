Kentucky Fried Chicken: KFC Brings the Doom: New Marvel-Inspired Menu Lands Ahead of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday"

KFC Brings the Doom: New Marvel-Inspired Menu Lands Ahead of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday"

The venture marks KFC's largest global collaboration yet with 100 participating countries

About the Collaboration: KFC is celebrating its biggest global collaboration ever at the heart of culture and fandom, uniting the most iconic chicken brand with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) newest villain, Doctor Doom, available in 100 countries.

KFC is celebrating its biggest global collaboration ever at the heart of culture and fandom, uniting the most iconic chicken brand with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) newest villain, Doctor Doom, available in 100 countries. What's Included: The collaboration will include limited-time Doctor Doom-inspired menu items, from themed burgers and signature sauces to limited-edition "Avengers: Doomsday" -branded packaging, premium collectibles and in-store activations, all designed to transport customers to the MCU.

The collaboration will include limited-time Doctor Doom-inspired menu items, from themed burgers and signature sauces to limited-edition -branded packaging, premium collectibles and in-store activations, all designed to transport customers to the MCU. Global Availability: This is KFC's biggest collaboration to date, as 100 countries will roll out the "Doomified" menu. Select market offerings may vary; collectible figurines available in designated regions while supplies last.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KFC today announced its boldest collaboration to date: a first-ever global venture with Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday", in cinemas globally 18 December. It unites the most iconic chicken brand with the MCU's newest villain - Doctor Doom - around a new menu worthy of his name.

Available beginning 9 November in select markets and through January 2027, KFC's new Doctor Doom-inspired menu includes a lineup of limited time food and drinks, packaging, exclusive Marvel-inspired KFC collectible figurines, and in-store activations, all designed to transport fans to the Avengers universe.

"This is KFC's most expansive joint venture to date, and we can't wait to welcome guests into our extension of the MCU," said Scott Mezvinsky, Global CEO, KFC. "We're not just teaming up with the most anticipated movie of the decade. We're leaning into its biggest, baddest character, and delivering a menu worthy of the moment. This isn't just about chicken - it's about putting KFC at the heart of a global cultural phenomenon in the most epic way we could."

By joining forces with MCU fandom, KFC is giving the community an opportunity to celebrate two cultural icons and build on the anticipation for Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday," which brings one of Marvel's most iconic and long-awaited characters to the big screen.

"Avengers: Doomsday" brings together some of the most iconic characters in our storytelling history, and we're always looking for creative ways to extend that excitement beyond the screen," said Holly Frank, VP, Global Marketing Partnerships & Promotions at Disney. "We're thrilled to be working with KFC on a fun, imaginative campaign that taps into the anticipation of Doctor Doom's arrival, giving fans a unique way to connect with the film ahead of its release in cinemas."

The limited-time menu offerings feature a bold lineup of flavors, including Doom Cola sauce - a sweet, sticky caramelized cola glaze with light smoky BBQ notes - alongside a Smoky Green Mayo, and Doom Dust, a vibrant green seasoning with smoky charred lime and chili. Customers can pair these with their favorite KFC items to experience them in a whole new way.

KFC's "Doomified" menu items (available in select markets) include:

Doom Burger: KFC's Original Recipe (or Spicy/Zinger or Extra Crispy) with lettuce, sliced pickles, cheese, Doom Cola sauce and Smoky Green Mayo on a black sesame bun

with lettuce, sliced pickles, cheese, Doom Cola sauce and Smoky Green Mayo on a black sesame bun Doom Dripped Wings: Hot wings drip'd (or dunked) in Doom Cola sauce

in Doom Cola sauce Doom Bucket: KFC's iconic chicken served with Doctor Doom-inspired LTO dipping sauces and Doom Dust

Doom Loaded Fries: Signature seasoned fries available covered in Smoky Green Mayo and Doom Cola sauce, available with or without Popcorn chicken

Doom Dust: Vibrant green seasoning with smoky charred lime and chili; designed to be dusted over anything and everything

Doom Shake: Vanilla milkshake with chocolate and peppermint sauce (or Green Apple sauce), topped with chocolate cookie crumb

Doom Supreme Fizz: A visually-striking layered drink combining sparkling lemonade, green apple syrup (or kiwi), finished with boba pearls for refreshing bursts of flavor and a distinctly Doom-inspired green-and-black look

Masked Mozza Melts: 3x crispy mozzarella sticks served with Smoky Green Mayo or Doom Cola sauce and Doom Dust

In addition to the limited-time menu, enthusiasts in select markets can walk away with an exclusive Colonel Sanders Cosplay Collection figurine, with any Doom menu purchase, while supplies last. Five looks are available to collect, each reimagining the Colonel with looks inspired by their favorite "Avengers: Doomsday" characters -- designed to drive repeat visits and social sharing throughout the campaign.

All "Doomified" menu items also come in limited-edition packaging - a dark, iron-riveted design featuring Doctor Doom's mask - carrying the "Avengers: Doomsday" and KFC branding throughout.

The campaign's creative idea mirrors its cultural ambition. Doctor Doom is one of the most iconic Marvel supervillains, so it only made sense for KFC to strike a deal with him on behalf of its guests. The resulting campaign video, running globally in 15- and 30-second formats, imagines Doctor Doom looking out over New York City after an epic battle with the Avengers, where every restaurant has been reduced to rubble, except one KFC - standing completely untouched. All it had to do was create a menu worthy of his name.

The "Doomified" menu is available in KFC locations across 100+ countries. It will not be available in the United States, India or China.

About KFC

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one entrepreneurial-minded cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created the Original Recipe more than 90 years ago, with a list of 11 secret herbs and spices. Today, KFC honors its legacy and maintains its formula for success, bringing flavor and originality through world-famous fried chicken: in more than 34,000 restaurants in over 150 countries. The KFC of today is shaping the next generation of chicken from signature fried chicken to an expanding lineup of sandwiches, tenders and beverages, served up through modern restaurant experiences. KFC is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM).

About Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday"

In Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday," beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia. "Avengers: Doomsday" releases in cinemas December 18, 2026.

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