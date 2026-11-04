

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (KLI1.F) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY124.517 billion, or JPY203.63 per share. This compares with JPY68.632 billion, or JPY108.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.3% to JPY602.020 billion from JPY500.565 billion last year.



Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY124.517 Bln. vs. JPY68.632 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY203.63 vs. JPY108.61 last year. -Revenue: JPY602.020 Bln vs. JPY500.565 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 316.46 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.170 T



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