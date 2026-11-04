AlphaESS Strengthens Its Energy Storage Presence in the Adriatic Region at Green Energy Fair 2026

ZAGREB, Croatia, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaESS showcased residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale energy storage solutions at Green Energy Fair 2026, held October 28-29 at Arena Zagreb, highlighting its growing footprint in the Adriatic region.

Expanding Energy Storage Footprint Across the Adriatic Region

Driven by evolving energy policies, growing solar adoption, and demand for grid flexibility, the Adriatic region is emerging as a promising market for energy storage.

AlphaESS has installed over 300 units TB125 systems (125 kW / 261 kWh) across Croatia, Slovenia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, representing more than 80 MWh of combined storage capacity. In Croatia alone, over 100 TB125 units were delivered in 2026, primarily for frequency regulation projects, demonstrating the growing role of battery storage in supporting grid stability and creating new revenue opportunities.

These achievements reflect AlphaESS's established regional footprint and growing capabilities in delivering energy storage solutions tailored to local market needs.

Comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions for Diverse Applications

At the exhibition, AlphaESS presented solutions addressing energy needs from individual households to large-scale power infrastructure.

For residential applications, AlphaESS showcased the SMILE-G3-S6 and SMILE-G3-T10, offering flexible single-phase and three-phase solutions. With intelligent energy management, expandable battery capacity, and reliable backup power, these systems help homeowners maximize solar self-consumption, optimize electricity costs, and meet evolving household energy needs.

For C&I applications, AlphaESS showcased the proven TB125 and debuted its new STORION-LC-TB150 in Croatia. Featuring dual liquid cooling for batteries and PCS, the TB150 delivers 91.7% round-trip efficiency, =3°C temperature variation, and =65 dB(A) noise. With 20% more power and 230 MWh greater projected lifetime energy delivery than comparable systems, it combines superior performance with multi-layer safety protection.

For Utility-scale applications, AlphaESS presented its comprehensive large-scale energy storage portfolio, demonstrating its capabilities in renewable energy integration and grid flexibility. A highlight was the launch of the new Aster 6260, offering higher energy density. With proven turnkey solutions, AlphaESS supports diverse project requirements with scalable, reliable energy storage systems.

Strengthening Regional Partnerships for Long-Term Growth

Beyond hardware, AlphaESS's self-developed Energy Management System (EMS) and cloud platform enable intelligent energy optimization and efficient system operation. Backed by its European presence since 2015, AlphaESS also provides technical training, installation guidance, and after-sales support to regional partners.

Building on its established project footprint and comprehensive solutions, AlphaESS remains committed to strengthening partnerships and accelerating energy storage adoption across the Adriatic region.

About AlphaESS

Founded in 2012, AlphaESS provides residential, C&I, and utility-scale energy storage solutions, with installations in over 130 countries.

Website:www.alphaess.com

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