French distribution system operator Enedis has published data on new solar PV grid connections in its service area for the third quarter of 2026. According to its open data, 1,271 MW of new PV capacity was connected to the grid between July and September, including 103 MW of installations paired with energy storage. The latter figure compares with 134 MW in the same period of 2025. Combined with the 1,418 MW connected in the first quarter and 1,494 MW in the second quarter, cumulative additions reached 4,185 MW in the first nine months of 2026, down 3.5% from 4,336 MW in the corresponding period ...

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