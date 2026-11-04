Colombia's operational solar capacity reached 2,590.26 MW at the end of September 2026, accounting for 11.7% of the net effective capacity of the National Interconnected System (SIN), according to the latest report from Colombian grid operator XM. A total of 39 solar projects, with a combined capacity of 607.32 MW, began commercial operations in the third quarter of 2026. Solar accounted for 87% of the new generation capacity added between July and September. The figures mark a significant increase from the end of 2025, when Colombia had 1,594.08 MW of operational solar capacity, representing ...

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