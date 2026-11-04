Program builds a working AI system in the first 6 weeks, then continues as an ongoing operating partnership for owners of $1M to $20M businesses

Silicon Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - AI Teammates, founded by Alice Y. Chen, has launched the AI Architecture Method, a structured implementation program that builds and operates AI systems on behalf of business owners rather than training them to build their own.





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The program is aimed at owners of businesses generating between $1 million and $20 million in revenue, a segment the company identifies as having AI adoption pressure but no internal technical staff to act on it.

The engagement is structured as ongoing rather than fixed-term. The first 6 weeks deliver a working system; the relationship continues from there into further operational streamlining and scaling.

Program Structure

The method runs in three stages.

The first consists of two working sessions, delivered under the company's Clarity Sessions format, which produce a gap diagnostic and an architecture blueprint identifying where AI applies within the business, which functions remain with staff, and what is built first.

The second stage is construction. A single system, typically an AI chief of staff or a custom reporting dashboard, is built and deployed within the software the business already uses. The company states this goes live within four to six weeks.

The third stage is ongoing operation. The system is monitored and maintained by AI Teammates rather than handed to the client to manage, and the engagement continues beyond the initial build into additional automation and scaling work.

The initial build phase runs approximately ten weeks. The partnership continues from that point with ongoing done-for-you AI management and support.

Market Position

The program is built on a clear distinction between advisory services and implementation. Mid-market AI consulting has largely focused on time-consuming, extensive audits, roadmaps, and training while leaving execution to the client. This frequently leaves organizations overwhelmed and hinders successful AI adoption.

AI Teammates states that its clients do not need to build or maintain the systems. The company handles architecture, construction and ongoing operation, with the client's involvement limited to the initial 2-hour diagnostic sessions. Because the systems are operated rather than handed over, the company positions the work as a continuing partnership rather than a project with an end date.

The company also operates a free assessment tool (https://aiarchitecturemethod.com/diagnostic) that estimates the hours a business is losing to repetitive administrative work and identifies the first system worth building.

Comment

"Most owners don't need to learn AI. They need their week back. The question isn't which tool to buy, it's which part of your week shouldn't be yours in the first place. We find that, build for it, and run it."

- Alice Y. Chen, Chief AI Architect, AI Teammates

About AI Teammates

AI Teammates provides AI strategy and implementation for founder-led businesses generating $1 million to $20 million in revenue. Founded by Alice Y. Chen, Chief AI Architect, the company builds and operates AI systems on behalf of clients, covering architecture, deployment and ongoing management, without requiring clients to hire technical staff or build internally.

The company delivers through the AI Architecture Method, which moves from diagnostic to deployed system in the first 6 weeks and continues as an ongoing partnership covering operational streamlining and scaling.

For more information, visit https://aiarchitecturemethod.com.

Explore the possibility of an optimized AI-Human Hybrid Workforce: https://scalebyai.io/.

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