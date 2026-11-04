

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), a global beauty products maker, Wednesday unveiled its fiscal 2030 financial ambitions, targeting sustainable mid-single-digit annual organic sales growth and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth.



The company aims to achieve an adjusted operating margin of 16.5% to 18.5% by fiscal 2030.



Estée Lauder said the growth ambitions will be supported by its Beauty Reimagined strategy, focusing on expanding consumer reach, driving innovation to strengthen customer retention and increasing consumer-facing investments.



The company also plans to improve operational efficiency, reduce non-consumer-facing costs and strengthen gross margins under its Profit Recovery and Growth Plan, while leveraging technology and automation to simplify operations and accelerate decision-making.



On the NYSE, Estée Lauder shares closed up 0.59% at $105.39 on Tuesday.



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