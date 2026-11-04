Italian heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) manufacturer Aermec has launched two ranges of high-temperature water-to-water heat pumps designed for industrial heating, centralized heating systems and building refurbishment projects. The HWSG_H series offers heating capacities from approximately 145 kW to 450 kW and can produce hot water at temperatures of up to 80 C. The larger WFGN_H series provides heating capacities ranging from approximately 443 kW to 889 kW, with maximum water outlet temperatures of 85 C, according to the manufacturer. The HWSG_H units are available with one or ...

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