

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L), a major bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, Wednesday reported higher third-quarter revenue and sales volumes, driven by growth across its established, developing and emerging markets. The company also raised its full-year 2026 organic revenue growth outlook.



Net sales revenue increased 9.6% to €3.503 billion from €3.197 billion in the prior-year quarter, while sales volume grew 5.4% to 870.9 million unit cases. Organic revenue growth was 9%



In established markets, revenue rose 8.1% to €1.097 billion, while volume increased 5.6% to 193.4 million unit cases.



Developing markets recorded a 9.7% increase in revenue to €781.7 million, with volume growing 3.7% to 138.7 million unit cases.



In emerging markets, revenue increased 10.5% to €1.625 billion, while volume rose 5.8% to 538.8 million unit cases.



For the full year, Coca-Cola HBC now expects organic revenue growth to be slightly above 6% to 7% range, compared with its earlier expectation of achieving growth around the upper end of the range.



The company maintained its organic EBIT growth forecast of 8% to 10%.



On the LSE, Coca-Cola HBC shares closed down 0.87% at 4,766p on Tuesday.



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