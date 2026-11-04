New platform packages include Edwin AI and Digital Experience at every tier, uniting signals, context and governed action on one licensing model

LogicMonitor, the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, today announced new platform packages that make Edwin AI and LogicMonitor Digital Experience, including Synthetics and Internet Sonar, standard in every tier. By bringing full digital experience and internet health visibility together with AI-driven operations in every package, LogicMonitor helps teams connect what users experience to the signals behind it and move toward a governed next step.

AI is now essential to modern IT operations, yet too often, the capabilities needed to put it into practice remain fragmented across tools and licensing models. As enterprises move toward Autonomous IT, access to AI-driven intelligence and end-to-end visibility must become the foundation, not an added layer of complexity.

"IT teams don't need more separate Observability tools with AI bolted on; they need a connected operating model," said Garth Fort, chief product officer at LogicMonitor. "Every package now brings LogicMonitor Envision, Digital Experience and Edwin AI together, with included allowances that scale by tier, so teams can start with connected visibility and advance toward governed automation at their own pace, with people in control."

One Platform. Three Tiers.

LogicMonitor introduced the Hybrid Unit and platform packages in September 2025. Hybrid Units give customers a flexible way to measure monitoring across their full IT estate as it evolves. Since launch, LogicMonitor has sold more than 826,000 Hybrid Units, and more than 90% of new customers this year have chosen platform pricing, including enterprises and managed service providers worldwide.

The three Logic Monitor platform tiers are Essentials, Advanced and Signature. Edwin AI's event intelligence, automation, AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) access draw on one AI Credit allowance. LogicMonitor Digital Experience includes Synthetics and Internet Sonar, with points and storage scaling by tier:

LM Essentials helps teams resolve issues faster with AI assistance and visibility across hybrid infrastructure and online services. It includes 20 AI Credits and 100 Synthetics Points per Hybrid Unit, with 120 days of Synthetics storage.

helps teams resolve issues faster with AI assistance and visibility across hybrid infrastructure and online services. It includes 20 AI Credits and 100 Synthetics Points per Hybrid Unit, with 120 days of Synthetics storage. LM Advanced helps teams deliver dependable services and streamline daily operations with AI insights and governed automation. It includes 75 AI Credits and 250 Synthetics Points per Hybrid Unit, with 13 months of Synthetics storage.

helps teams deliver dependable services and streamline daily operations with AI insights and governed automation. It includes 75 AI Credits and 250 Synthetics Points per Hybrid Unit, with 13 months of Synthetics storage. LM Signature helps teams make always-on services more reliable with service-centric operations and AI that supports greater, governed autonomy. It includes 150 AI Credits and 500 Synthetics Points per Hybrid Unit, with three years of Synthetics storage.

The new packages are available today. Learn more at logicmonitor.com/pricing.

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor is the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, enabling enterprises to operate complex digital systems with greater resilience, efficiency, and confidence. By unifying visibility from user to code across infrastructure, cloud, Internet, and digital experience, LogicMonitor delivers the intelligence required to anticipate issues, eliminate blind spots, and take action automatically. Powered by Edwin AI, LogicMonitor helps IT and business leaders reduce operational toil, protect revenue, and accelerate innovation in an increasingly complex digital world.

For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com and our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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Richard Brewer-Hay

LogicMonitor

press@logicmonitor.com