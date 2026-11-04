Marks & Spencer to Deploy Vusion's Connected Store Platform Across New Stores

Deployment will support improved store operations and future digital store capabilities

Bluetooth-enabled digital store infrastructure will help connect store systems and colleague activity more effectively

PARIS, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vusion (VU - FR0010282822) today announced that Marks & Spencer will deploy its Connected Store platform to a number of new M&S stores, with further rollout potential in the future. The deployment will support M&S's continued investment in modernizing store operations and improving the in-store experience for customers and colleagues.

Built on Bluetooth-enabled infrastructure, EdgeSense is Vusion's smart rail platform. It is designed to help connect store systems, product information and colleague activity more effectively across the shopfloor.

The initial deployment will focus on practical operational improvements, including managing product information more effectively, supporting colleagues in locating products more efficiently through location-aware capabilities such as flashing labels, helping simplify in-store inventory processes and shopfloor execution, and creating a digital foundation that may support further store innovation over time.

Roy Horgan, CEO UK & Ireland at Vusion, said: "We are pleased to be working with M&S as it continues to invest in its store estate and colleague experience. Our Connected Store platform is designed to help retailers improve operational execution while providing the infrastructure to support future innovation."

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce, transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences.

Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

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