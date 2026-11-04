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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Sunstar: New global Mouth-to-Body Health Institute aims to turn oral-systemic science into better prevention and care

New global Mouth-to-Body Health Institute aims to turn oral-systemic science into better prevention and care

  • International network of researchers, clinicians and scientific leaders will unite expertise across dentistry, medicine, microbiology, immunology and public health to investigate oral health's role in disease prevention
  • New platform will accelerate oral-systemic research into prevention strategies, clinical knowledge and evidence-based solutions
  • Initial research will include periodontal health science, the oral microbiome and the link between oral health and overall health

ETOY, Switzerland, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new global institute has been launched to advance research into the relationship between oral health and overall health and turn the latest oral-systemic science into better prevention and care.

The Sunstar Mouth-to-Body Health Institute aims to become an international leader in oral-systemic health by bringing together researchers, clinicians and scientific leaders from dentistry, medicine, microbiology, immunology, nutrition, behavioural science and public health to unlock the role of the mouth's influence on health throughout the body.

With healthcare systems worldwide facing the combined pressures of aging populations and increased chronic disease, oral health and general health are still largely managed separately, highlighting the need for stronger evidence on where closer integration between dental and medical health could improve prevention and care.

While researchers are already investigating how oral bacteria, chronic inflammation, immune responses and changes in the oral microbiome may influence health beyond the mouth, the evidence is not equally strong across conditions.

The Institute is being established by the Japanese-founded oral healthcare company, Sunstar, which has funded global oral-systemic health research for over 40 years. It will examine what is established and what still needs to be tested while helping to convert new scientific knowledge into practical benefits for healthcare professionals and the public.

Dr. Marcelo W.B. Araujo, Co-Chair, Sunstar Mouth-to-Body Health Institute and Dean & Professor of the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, New York, said: "We now have research tools, analytical techniques and interdisciplinary capabilities to investigate oral-systemic relationships in ways not previously possible. That requires collaboration across disciplines and across institutions."

A Global Scientific Advisory Board will provide scientific guidance and oversight, supported by Institute members across multiple disciplines. Adds Jennifer Zhu, Global Head of Research & Development, Consumer Business, Sunstar: "Eventually, we hope this scientific advancement will enable people worldwide to take better control of their oral health and overall health as an everyday habit."

For further information: Sunstar Mouth-to-Body Health Institute.

Release images HERE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-global-mouth-to-body-health-institute-aims-to-turn-oral-systemic-science-into-better-prevention-and-care-302928011.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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