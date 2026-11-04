ARTHEx Biotech Appoints Christian Freitag, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Experienced biopharmaceutical leader brings more than 20 years of clinical development expertise, including extensive experience advancing innovative therapies for rare diseases

VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTHEx Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing RNA-based therapeutics for neuromuscular disorders, today announced the appointment of Christian (Chris) Freitag, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Freitag brings more than two decades of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience, with deep expertise in clinical development, medical strategy and advancing innovative therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases.

"Chris is an accomplished physician and clinical development leader who brings an exceptional combination of scientific expertise, strategic insight and a deep commitment to patients living with rare diseases," said Frédéric Legros, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ARTHEx Biotech. "Throughout his career, Chris has demonstrated a strong understanding of the unique challenges facing patients and families affected by rare conditions, as well as the complexities of translating promising science into meaningful therapeutic advances. As we continue to advance ATX-01 for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and potentially myotonic dystrophy type 2 (DM2), and expand our pipeline of innovative RNA therapeutics stemming from our BOOST-ON platform, his leadership and patient-centered approach will be invaluable to our team and the communities we aim to serve."

Dr. Freitag has held senior clinical development and medical leadership positions across global pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechnology organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Azafaros, a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for rare genetic disorders. Previously, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Dynacure, where he was responsible for medical and regulatory strategy, including clinical development of the company's lead investigational therapy for centronuclear myopathies, a group of rare inherited neuromuscular disorders.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Freitag led clinical research and development at Debiopharm International, overseeing international drug development programs spanning Phase 1 through Phase 3 clinical trials. He also held senior leadership roles at BTG plc, including responsibility for global clinical development, and served as Vice President of Global Clinical Development and Innovation at Shire. He began his pharmaceutical industry career at Hoffmann-La Roche, where he led teams in pharmacovigilance and medical affairs. Dr. Freitag earned his medical degree from Kiel University in Germany.

"I am excited to join ARTHEx at such an important stage in the company's development," said Dr. Freitag. "For individuals and families affected by rare neuromuscular diseases, the need for meaningful treatment options is both significant and urgent. I have seen firsthand the impact these conditions can have on patients' daily lives, and I am deeply committed to helping advance therapies that have the potential to make a meaningful difference. ARTHEx's innovative approach to RNA therapeutics and its dedication to the DM1 community present a compelling opportunity to translate promising science into potential new treatment options for patients."

ARTHEx is advancing ATX-01, its lead investigational RNA therapeutic for the treatment of DM1, a rare, progressive and debilitating neuromuscular disorder for which there are currently no approved disease-modifying therapies. ATX-01 is designed to address the underlying molecular pathology of DM1 through a differentiated dual mechanism of action. The program has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. ARTHEx is also evaluating the potential of ATX-01 to be developed for patients with DM2.

About BOOST-ON

BOOST-ON is ARTHEx's proprietary platform for the development of next-generation RNA therapeutics. By combining selective oligonucleotides with optimized tissue delivery, BOOST-ON is designed to reach skeletal muscle, heart, and brain-supporting the development of therapies that address the multisystem nature of diseases such as DM1. Previously published preclinical data showed demonstration of functional improvement in the muscle in a DM1 model, and these new preclinical data highlight the effects seen in the CNS, and the platform's potential to address both muscle and CNS diseases.

About ARTHEx Biotech

ARTHEx Biotech is a clinical-stage company developing targeted RNA medicines designed to precisely modulate gene expression. Its proprietary platform, BOOST-ON pairs selective oligonucleotides with enhanced tissue delivery to reach skeletal muscle, heart, and brain. The Company's lead program, ATX-01, is advancing in the Phase I/IIa ArthemiR trial for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare neuromuscular disorder. Building on this foundation, ARTHEx is advancing a pipeline of therapies for additional areas of high unmet need across muscular, CNS and cardiac diseases.

The Company headquarters are in Valencia, Spain.

For more information on ArthemiR, please visit https://www.arthemir.com or https://clintrials.gov.

For more information, please visit www.arthexbiotech.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact. Investor and Media Contact Frédéric Legros Amy Conrad Executive Chairman and CEO Juniper Point flegros@arthexbiotech.com amy@juniper-point.com +33679495790 +1 858-366-3243

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