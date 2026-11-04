FlowForma brings process automation to Claude, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, turning conversations into governed processes

AI thinks. FlowForma executes. Now available for Claude, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. Teams can map, deploy and optimize governed business processes simply by describing them

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma , the AI and process automation company , today announced new capability that connects FlowForma Process Automation directly to Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. FlowForma Process Automation is an AI-powered, no-code platform for business teams to build, run, and govern workflows natively on Microsoft 365 and SharePoint Online. Now any user can map, deploy, and optimize processes by describing them to the AI assistant they already use every day. Those processes then run securely, with full governance, in FlowForma Process Automation.

Automation starts where work starts

People no longer start their working day across a dozen different applications. Increasingly, they start it in an AI assistant and reach everything else from there. Now FlowForma Process Automation is right there too.

FlowForma's powerful no-code visual flow designer isn't going anywhere. The proven designer customers trust remains at the heart of the product. What's new is that you can also map, deploy, and optimize processes directly from your AI assistant, simply by describing what you need in plain language.

Your own business analyst, inside your AI assistant

FlowForma's process expertise comes built into each integration. Your AI assistant understands how FlowForma processes run, including how steps, forms, rules, and branches fit together. Because it knows what FlowForma Process Automation needs, it asks the questions a business analyst would, writes the process specification, and builds a working flow.

From Claude, ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot, FlowForma users can:

Build new processes from conversation. Describe a process in your own words, such as a purchase requisition, employee onboarding or incident report. Your AI assistant maps it out with you, fills in the gaps and sends it to FlowForma, ready to run.

Describe a process in your own words, such as a purchase requisition, employee onboarding or incident report. Your AI assistant maps it out with you, fills in the gaps and sends it to FlowForma, ready to run. Optimize existing processes. Bring processes already running in FlowForma into the conversation. Your AI assistant reviews them and suggests improvements, making optimization an ongoing habit.

Why explore it: build and re-engineer processes faster

Automating a new process, or re-engineering an existing one, has traditionally meant workshops, requirements documents, and a wait for build time. FlowForma for Claude, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot cuts out most of that wait:

No blank canvas. Describe the process and your AI Assistant drafts the steps, forms, rules and approvals with you.

Describe the process and your AI Assistant drafts the steps, forms, rules and approvals with you. No translation gap. The person who knows the process best can build or rework it directly.

The person who knows the process best can build or rework it directly. Real-time changes. Need a new approval route or form field? Just say so, and the change goes straight to FlowForma Process Automation.

Need a new approval route or form field? Just say so, and the change goes straight to FlowForma Process Automation. Continuous optimization. Bring any live process into the conversation, anytime, and your AI assistant suggests how to streamline or re-engineer.

Bring any live process into the conversation, anytime, and your AI assistant suggests how to streamline or re-engineer. Faster moves off legacy tools. With Microsoft's retirement of InfoPath and SharePoint 2013 workflows, many teams are still rebuilding processes that relied on them. They can now describe how those processes worked and rebuild them in FlowForma Process Automation.

The result: more processes automated and re-engineered, sooner, and processes that keep improving as the business changes.

FlowForma stays in control

The AI assistant handles the conversation; FlowForma Process Automation handles execution. Processes, permissions and approvals continue to run inside FlowForma, securely and with full governance. From simple requests to complex, multi-stage workflows, FlowForma Process Automation runs natively in Microsoft 365 and SharePoint Online, so processes and their data stay in the organization's own Microsoft 365 tenancy. FlowForma is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner. Organizations get the speed of AI-assisted design without giving up control of how work actually runs.

"Your AI assistant is now your process designer, and FlowForma is the engine that runs it," said John Murphy, CEO of FlowForma. "We brought FlowForma into Claude, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot because automating and re-engineering your business processes should be easier and more intelligent, and it shouldn't be reserved for specialists.

"Most people now start their day in an AI assistant. So, we've made it possible to simply describe how work should flow, and FlowForma Process Automation turns it into a secure, governed process that's ready to run. When automation is accessible to everyone, organizations can achieve real scale and double down on the outcomes that matter most."

Try it today

FlowForma is available now in Claude, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.

Already a FlowForma customer? Speak to your Account Manager and start building processes from your AI assistant.

New to FlowForma? Start a 30-day free trial, no credit card, and see for yourself how quickly a conversation becomes a running process.

Resources:

Video: Watch FlowForma for Claude in action

Watch FlowForma for Claude in action Demo: Book a demo at flowforma.com/demo

Book a demo at flowforma.com/demo Trial: Request a trial at flowform.com/trial

About FlowForma

FlowForma is an AI and process automation company founded in 2012 in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in the UK and the US, and trusted by more than 300,000 users worldwide. Its products help organizations automate workflows, manage contracts, assess vendor security and govern AI agents. FlowForma Process Automation is an AI-powered, no-code platform for business teams to build, run and govern complex workflows natively on Microsoft 365 and SharePoint Online. FlowForma Contract runs procurement, contract and tender management, FlowForma Assure speeds up vendor security assessment, and FlowForma Agent Trust governs, monitors and optimizes AI agents. FlowForma is a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner and is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified. For more than a decade, FlowForma has helped organizations replace manual processes, spreadsheets and email-driven workflows with intelligent, auditable automation. Learn more at flowforma.com.

Claude is a trademark of Anthropic. ChatGPT is a trademark of OpenAI. Microsoft Copilot is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation.

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