Sectra Reporting brings imaging, AI, and radiology reporting together in one system at Mount Sinai Health System

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed an agreement with Mount Sinai Health System in New York to deliver Sectra Reporting, the native reporting module in Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, Sectra One Cloud. Mount Sinai's radiologists will go from worklist to signed report in one seamless experience, without switching between systems, helping shorten report turnaround times.

"Radiologists read the image and write the report as one task, and their tools should work the same way. With Sectra Reporting as an integral part of our PACS, reporting evolves together with the imaging platform, and new capabilities, including AI, reach our radiologists without yet another system to integrate," says Dr. David S. Mendelson, Vice Chair of Radiology Information Technology at Mount Sinai Health System.

Mount Sinai Health System is the first health system in the United States to enter a partnership with Sectra for radiology reporting. Sectra Reporting unites imaging, AI, and reporting on a single platform. Mount Sinai is one of the nation's leading integrated academic health systems and one of the largest in the New York metropolitan area, with seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, over 600 research and clinical laboratories, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The health system already uses Sectra's enterprise imaging solution for radiology, breast imaging, and enterprise archive. Adding Sectra Reporting to the same platform reduces vendor complexity and simplifies IT management.

The seven-year contract, signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2026/2027 fiscal year, covers all radiology services, with more than 1.2 million exams per year. Go-live is planned for spring 2027.

"Reporting belongs where the images are. At Sectra, it's part of the same system. Mount Sinai's decision to adopt Sectra Reporting reflects a broader shift toward unified diagnostic workflows, and we look forward to demonstrating what that means for radiologists managing fewer applications and patients who benefit from faster turnaround," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra, Inc.

With Sectra Reporting, radiologists dictate freely while the system automatically structures the report, reviews an AI-drafted impression, and runs quality checks that flag inconsistencies before sign-off.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

Meet Sectra at RSNA 2026

Visit booth #8119 at RSNA to see Sectra Reporting and the unified diagnostic workflow. Book a meeting>>

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

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https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-reporting,c3578142 Sectra Reporting

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