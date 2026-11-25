Sectra's six-month interim report: Strong performance in the North American market

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) reported increased sales and profitability for the first half of the year. High customer satisfaction and continued trust from existing and new customers contribute to further strengthening the Group's market position in medical imaging IT and cybersecurity. Growth was particularly strong in the US and Canada, which are key growth drivers in the medical IT operations.

Second quarter: August-October 2026

Contracted order bookings decreased 62.1% to SEK 1,301 million (3,432), of which SEK 984 million (2,246) pertained to guaranteed order bookings. Of the guaranteed order bookings, 13% were recognized during the quarter and a further 30-40% are deemed to pertain to revenue within 12 months after the end of the quarter. Order bookings during the comparative quarter included several large, long-term customer contracts and were the Group's second highest to date for a single quarter.

Net sales increased 43.2% to SEK 1,218 million (851). Based on unadjusted exchange rates compared with the year-earlier quarter, the increase would have been 39.6%. Recurring revenue accounted for SEK 826 million (588) of net sales, up 40.5%. Based on unadjusted exchange rates, the increase would have been 36.5%. Cloud recurring revenue (CRR) increased 86.6% to SEK 396 million (212). System implementations for new customers also contributed to the increase in non-recurring revenue.

Operating profit increased 39.5% to SEK 263 million (189), corresponding to an operating margin of 21.6% (22.2). Based on unadjusted exchange rates compared with the year-earlier quarter, the increase would have been 32.2%. The outcome includes SEK 41 million (16) in costs for share-based incentive programs. This change was attributable to a higher share price during the quarter.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 215 million (148).

Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 138 million (41).

Six-month period: May-October 2026

Contracted order bookings decreased 57.8% to SEK 2,000 million (4,741), of which SEK 1,582 million (3,438) pertained to guaranteed order bookings. 12-month rolling contracted order bookings amounted to SEK 4,858 million and exceeded the Group's net sales of SEK 4,107 million. Due to the size of certain customer contracts, Sectra's order bookings vary considerably between quarters and periods.

Net sales increased 35.0% to SEK 2,182 million (1,616). Based on unadjusted exchange rates compared with the year-earlier period, the increase would have been 33.4%. Recurring revenue accounted for SEK 1,549 million (1,137) of net sales, up 36.3%. Based on unadjusted exchange rates, the increase would have been 34.6%. Cloud recurring revenue (CRR) increased 81.4% to SEK 711 million (392).

Operating profit increased 47.7% to SEK 454 million (307), corresponding to an operating margin of 20.8% (19.0). Based on unadjusted exchange rates compared with the year-earlier period, the increase would have been 44.3%. The outcome includes SEK 65 million (52) in costs for share-based incentive programs.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 374 million (251).

Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 141 million (160).

Comments from Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra AB

"The first half of the year saw a growing number of customers deploying our services, while existing customers have expanded their use. Our financial performance reflects the effects of our strong order bookings in recent years as well as our investments in delivering, deploying and scaling up cloud services for a growing number of customers. During the build-up phase, costs come before revenue, which impacts the operating margin. Our priority is to continue growing and building capacity, rather than focusing on short-term margins.

"The shift to delivering services is progressing. Sectra's medical diagnostics solutions are currently used by some of the world's largest healthcare providers, and a growing number of them are purchasing services rather than owning and managing their own systems. This shift is not simply about technology. It is also about handling continuously growing image volumes, enhancing security and enabling the use of AI in everyday work.

"Our strength lies in the fact that our customers not only choose us but also remain with us and want to build their future together with us. This is a trust we are proud of, and we work hard every day to earn it. By continuously developing and expanding our offerings, we can grow together our customers. That is how we create long-term value for our customers, society and our shareholders."

Read the attached financial report for further CEO comments and information.

Presentation of the financial report

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra AB, and Jessica Holmquist, CFO of Sectra AB, will present the financial report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: November 25, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (CET)

Follow live or listen to the recording afterward: https://investor.sectra.com/q2report2627

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:15 a.m. on November 25, 2026 (CET).

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/4428989/4389044.pdf Sectra's six-month interim report 2026/2027 https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/torbjorn-kronander,c3582978 Torbjörn Kronander https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-tiger-s-stationary-phone,c3582979 Sectra Tiger S Stationary Phone https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-reporting,c3582980 Sectra Reporting

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