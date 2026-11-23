Danish region goes live with Sectra Education Portal to strengthen collaboration and skills development for healthcare professionals

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that a large region in Denmark has gone live with the cloud-based Sectra Education Portal as part of its Sectra enterprise imaging solution. The platform now gives healthcare professionals at the region's hospitals access to high-quality training on real, anonymized clinical cases, fostering collaboration across hospitals and accelerating professional development. The implementation is a step towards strengthened, collaborative medical education across the region.

"Hospitals need to keep their staff's skills current as new methods and technologies come into use, often while clinical workloads keep growing. By going live with our unique education platform as a foundation, the region is taking this challenge seriously and is making professional development a structured part of its imaging strategy. Following Norway's national rollout earlier this year, we're happy to see yet another Nordic initiative and we look forward to supporting the region in this work," says Johan Carlegrim, President of Sectra's business unit Medical Education.

The Sectra Education Portal gives the region's hospitals a shared training platform, with the same clinical tools as their staff use in daily diagnostic work. This makes the training clinically realistic, and the region can also use its own cases as learning material. Clinicians can train remotely or on site, at their own pace and alongside their clinical work. As a fully managed cloud service, the solution is maintained and updated by Sectra, without adding workload for the hospitals' IT teams.

The go-live follows an agreement that was signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2026/2027 fiscal year. The initial order allows a minimum of 250 users a month to access the platform and the contract supports increasing that number relative to the needs.

The Sectra Education Portal strengthens diagnostic training and medical education by providing a unified platform for skill development, competency verification, and performance tracking. It offers clinicians and students access to real cases and professional imaging tools that mirror everyday diagnostic workflows. The cloud-based solution is built on Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified, scalable strategy for healthcare providers' diagnostic and training needs within medical imaging and makes it possible to collaborate and securely share educational content across organizations and borders. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0)705 23 52 27

Johan Carlegrim, President of Sectra's business unit Medical Education, 46 (0)70 329 69 30

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