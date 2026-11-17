Three Ontario hospitals unite pathology and radiology on Sectra One Cloud to improve cancer care

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT-B) announces that three ENHANCE Ontario member hospitals in Canada will extend their enterprise imaging service from Sectra with digital pathology. This marks Sectra's largest digital pathology implementation in Canada to date. The digital workflow will give pathologists new ways to review and collaborate on cases, and with radiology on the same system, it will enable integrated diagnostics within cancer care.

"When it comes to cancer care, it is particularly important that specialists have the full diagnostic picture for their patients. When physicians can work within the same system to see both the radiology and pathology findings, and that system is fully integrated to the regional Clinical Information System, they come to multidisciplinary discussions with all the information they need to make informed decisions for their patients' care journey," says Dr. Ilan Lenga, Regional CMIO for ENHANCE Ontario.

ENHANCE Ontario (Enabling Healthcare Across Networks of Central East Ontario) provides centralized IT services to its seven member hospitals, six of which signed an agreement in 2025 to consolidate their radiology imaging on Sectra One Cloud and went live in early 2026. Three of these hospitals that are now adding digital pathology - Lakeridge Health (LH), Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC), and Scarborough Health Network (SHN) - also work together as partners in the Central East Regional Cancer Program, hosted by LH. PRHC serves as the pathology service provider for the other four hospitals in the partnership - Campbellford Memorial Hospital (CMH), Haliburton Highlands Health Services (HHHS), Northumberland Hills Hospital (NHH), and Ross Memorial Hospital (RMH). Bringing pathology into the regional imaging solution means that diagnostic information from both specialties will be available across the hospitals, rather than held within each one.

"With six of our member hospitals already running radiology on Sectra One Cloud, adding pathology is a natural extension for us," says Andrew Kelly, Chief Digital Officer for ENHANCE Ontario (EO). "As a regional shared IT services organization, EO seeks out platforms to drive value rather than point solutions that introduce a new separate system," Kelly adds. "With Sectra managing the services, our EO team can focus on supporting our member hospitals while making diagnostic information more accessible across the region to support better care."

"Digital pathology will change the way our pathologists work, giving them new capabilities and greater flexibility to review cases and collaborate with colleagues, regardless of where they are. Eventually, it will make it easier and more efficient to bring subspecialty expertise into a case when it is needed. Digital pathology will also ensure the infrastructure for digital diagnostic tools is in place as these tools rapidly develop," says Dr. Katie O'Reilly at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

She continues: "For our teams, especially here at PRHC, this is an important step toward a more connected and collaborative pathology service between our hospital, our regional partners, and academic centers. Digital pathology is the future of pathology and allows us to ensure patients in Ontario have access to the most up-to-date diagnostic practices no matter where they seek care."

The four-year contract for digital pathology was signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2026/2027 fiscal year. Together, the three hospitals will handle approximately 120,000 pathology cases per year, across the Central East region of Ontario.

"Integrated diagnostics is at the heart of what we do at Sectra, because care teams can deliver better care when they work from the same complete picture. ENHANCE Ontario is leading the way in Canada by uniting pathology and radiology across their entire region. Their vision and commitment to taking on this transformation together are inspiring, and we look forward to working alongside them," says Nader Soltani, President of Sectra in Canada.

The digital pathology module is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution. It enables whole-slide image review and collaboration, supports multi-site and tumor board workflows, and integrates with surrounding IT systems to help accelerate case handling and decision making.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/three-ontario-hospitals-unite-pathology-and-radiology-on-sectra-one-cloud-to-improve-cancer-care,c4425138

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-digital-pathology-module,c3581015 Sectra's digital pathology module

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/three-ontario-hospitals-unite-pathology-and-radiology-on-sectra-one-cloud-to-improve-cancer-care-302941794.html