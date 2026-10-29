Meritus Health goes live with Sectra One Cloud to streamline radiology workflows and speed up diagnostics

LINKÖPING, Sweden, October 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that Meritus Health has gone live with Sectra's enterprise imaging solution as a cloud service, Sectra One Cloud, initially utilizing the module for radiology. The solution enables radiologists to work in a single application throughout the whole workflow, supporting faster diagnostics for the patients and communities Meritus Health serves.

"Imaging demand at Meritus Health continues to grow, and our radiologists need to work through it without compromising care. With Sectra One Cloud in daily operation, they have images, prior exams, and diagnostic tools in one place, which means a comprehensive view of the patient and an ability to move quickly," says Mike Fried, Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Meritus Health.

Meritus Health is a healthcare provider in Western Maryland, serving more than 200,000 residents across the tristate area of Western Maryland, Southern Pennsylvania, and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. This go-live marks the health system's first deployment of Sectra technology. As a fully managed cloud service, Sectra One Cloud takes responsibility for infrastructure, maintenance, and upgrades, easing the workload on Meritus Health's IT team while strengthening security, protecting patient privacy, and enabling the scalability needed to support growing imaging volumes and future imaging specialties.

The go-live follows a five-year contract signed in the fourth quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year, with an expected volume of approximately 257,000 radiology exams per year.

"Meritus Health's decision to run imaging as a cloud service reflects what we see from health systems we work with: they need imaging infrastructure that's secure and dependable, so their teams can spend less time worrying about systems and more time with patients. Sectra One Cloud gives Meritus Health a scalable base to grow imaging services as the region's needs increase," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

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