Sectra at RSNA 2026: Advancing diagnostic efficiency with integrated AI and enhanced clinical tools on a single enterprise platform

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will showcase how AI is becoming an integrated part of everyday diagnostics at RSNA 2026. From autonomous analysis of routine chest X-ray exams to AI-assisted genomic interpretation, Sectra will demonstrate how healthcare providers can reduce manual work, scale AI adoption and allow clinical experts to focus their time where it matters most. Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and AI services bring these capabilities together, combining clinical workflows with simpler deployment and management of AI applications.

"The next step in clinical AI is not simply adding more algorithms. It is about moving from AI assistance to more autonomous workflows, where technology can take on defined tasks, support clinical decisions, and reduce the burden on healthcare professionals. By integrating AI and advanced diagnostic tools into one enterprise imaging platform, we help healthcare providers realize greater value across the diagnostic workflow," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.

In booth #8119, Sectra will demonstrate its enterprise imaging solution as a fully managed cloud service and present how it is relieving healthcare providers' IT teams of the infrastructure and operational burden. Sectra's PACS has been ranked #1 in Best in KLAS for 13 consecutive years in the US. The solution is independently audited and certified for cloud security by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA).

Visitors to Sectra's booth can see both released and upcoming functionality. Highlights include:

Native reporting with AI support: Sectra Reporting helps radiologists focus on image interpretation with features including auto-impressions, links to measurements and images, and the soon-to-be-released ambient reporting mode and AI-assisted quality assurance.

Sectra Reporting helps radiologists focus on image interpretation with features including auto-impressions, links to measurements and images, and the soon-to-be-released ambient reporting mode and AI-assisted quality assurance. From built in AI to autonomous chest X-ray workflows: Sectra will demonstrate how autonomous and semi-autonomous AI for chest X-ray, alongside AI applications for musculoskeletal imaging and upcoming chest CT capabilities, can support more efficient diagnostic workflows. Integrated directly into the radiologist's working environment, these applications are designed to reduce manual tasks and help clinicians focus their expertise where it matters most. FDA clearance is being planned for selected applications.

Sectra will demonstrate how autonomous and semi-autonomous AI for chest X-ray, alongside AI applications for musculoskeletal imaging and upcoming chest CT capabilities, can support more efficient diagnostic workflows. Integrated directly into the radiologist's working environment, these applications are designed to reduce manual tasks and help clinicians focus their expertise where it matters most. FDA clearance is being planned for selected applications. AI-assisted variant assessment in genomics: AI helps reduce the manual work involved in genomic variant assessment by gathering and summarizing relevant evidence. Using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the solution supports expert review while keeping patient data inaccessible to the AI. Every suggestion remains subject to review and approval by a qualified expert.

AI helps reduce the manual work involved in genomic variant assessment by gathering and summarizing relevant evidence. Using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the solution supports expert review while keeping patient data inaccessible to the AI. Every suggestion remains subject to review and approval by a qualified expert. AI in the pathology workflow: AI applications for pathology are delivered through Sectra Amplifier Services, making them easier to procure and own. The applications are built directly into the pathology workflow, so pathologists can use them without leaving the case they are working on. The service also simplifies access to and management of AI applications from different providers.

AI applications for pathology are delivered through Sectra Amplifier Services, making them easier to procure and own. The applications are built directly into the pathology workflow, so pathologists can use them without leaving the case they are working on. The service also simplifies access to and management of AI applications from different providers. AI governance and monitoring: Sectra Amplifier Observer gives hospitals a continuous, actionable view of how their AI applications behave over time, along with the evidence they need to govern them. It currently covers the AI applications delivered through Sectra Amplifier Services.

Beyond AI, visitors at Sectra's booth can also explore:

One unified enterprise imaging and genomics platform across specialties: By bringing radiology, pathology, cardiology, ophthalmology, and genomics together in one solution, Sectra's enterprise imaging platform gives clinicians a more complete picture of each patient, to support more informed decisions through integrated diagnostics.

By bringing radiology, pathology, cardiology, ophthalmology, and genomics together in one solution, Sectra's enterprise imaging platform gives clinicians a more complete picture of each patient, to support more informed decisions through integrated diagnostics. Vendor-neutral PCCT support: Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides vendor-neutral diagnostic tools for reviewing photon-counting CT (PCCT) modality images, including integrated post-processing for enhanced image clarity and streamlined diagnostic workflows. Directly in the PACS workstations, saving time for radiologists while still obtaining the full value of PCCT.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides vendor-neutral diagnostic tools for reviewing photon-counting CT (PCCT) modality images, including integrated post-processing for enhanced image clarity and streamlined diagnostic workflows. Directly in the PACS workstations, saving time for radiologists while still obtaining the full value of PCCT. Sectra Education Portal - Training in the diagnostic environment: Healthcare professionals can train on real clinical cases using the same diagnostic tools radiologists use in everyday practice. Cases are imported directly from the Sectra Enterprise Imaging worklist into a secure cloud environment and automatically anonymized. New capabilities include interactive live sessions with real-time insights into learner understanding and AI-assisted assessment of written case interpretations.

Book your meeting with Sectra at RSNA 2026

Visit booth #8119 to experience Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering. Discuss the latest developments and ongoing projects with over 80 solution specialists, product experts and executives from Sectra. Read more and book a meeting>>

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

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