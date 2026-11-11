Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem KI-Boom kommt Quantum: Warum Anleger jetzt auf Delta Gold schauen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SE

WKN: A40P16 | ISIN: SE0022419784 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Tradegate
10.11.26 | 09:10
28,700 Euro
-1,71 % -0,500
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,84028,90010:14
28,84028,90010:14
PR Newswire
11.11.2026 09:00 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to presentation of Sectra's six-month report 2026/2027

Invitation to presentation of Sectra's six-month report 2026/2027

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's six-month report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist.

Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CET) on November 25, 2026
Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CET) on the same date

To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website: https://investor.sectra.com/q2report2627

The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. where you will have the opportunity to ask questions live. You are also welcome to submit your questions in advance to info.investor@sectra.com.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar

  • March 3, 2027: Nine-month report
  • June 4, 2027: Year-end report

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

Subscribe for information

To subscribe for financial reports, invitations and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectra-s-six-month-report-2026-2027,c4422429

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectras-six-month-report-20262027-302936227.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.