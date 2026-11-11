Invitation to presentation of Sectra's six-month report 2026/2027
LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's six-month report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist.
Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CET) on November 25, 2026
Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CET) on the same date
To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website: https://investor.sectra.com/q2report2627
The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.
Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. where you will have the opportunity to ask questions live. You are also welcome to submit your questions in advance to info.investor@sectra.com.
Sectra's financial reporting calendar
- March 3, 2027: Nine-month report
- June 4, 2027: Year-end report
For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.
Subscribe for information
To subscribe for financial reports, invitations and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com
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