Sectra signs partner agreement to bring enterprise imaging to Brazil

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a partner agreement with S&S Partners, marking Sectra's entry into Latin America's largest healthcare market. The initial commercial focus will be on Sectra's enterprise imaging platform Sectra One Cloud, providing Brazilian hospitals access to a unified imaging environment that reduces operational complexity and supports improved diagnostic care.

"Brazil's leading hospitals have signaled interest in a unified, cloud-based imaging platform, and we see a clear opportunity in a market where the transition from on-premise to cloud is gaining momentum. Partnering with S&S Partners gives us access to the relationships and local knowledge needed for a successful market entry," says Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO at Sectra.

Brazil has approximately 7,100 hospitals, with the private sector accounting for the majority of advanced imaging investment. The market is shifting away from on-premise capital purchases toward cloud-based platforms with subscription economics, driven by demand from major private hospital groups for more scalable and operationally efficient imaging solutions.

"Brazil's leading hospital groups have been looking for a scalable, cloud-based imaging platform that consolidates multiple specialties in a single system. With Sectra, we can offer that. The transition toward cloud subscription models is already underway in the market, and we see a clear opportunity to support hospitals in making that shift effectively," says Daurio Speranzini, CEO, S&S Partners.

S&S Partners brings executive-level experience from the medical technology sector in Latin America, with established relationships across Brazil's leading private hospital groups and a track record of building healthcare technology businesses in the region. The company has already initiated commercial activity, including marketing activity ahead of the Brazilian Radiology Congress that reached approximately 3,000 users across Brazil's top hospital accounts.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-signs-partner-agreement-to-bring-enterprise-imaging-to-brazil,c4401751

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectras-module-for-breast-imaging,c3568388 Sectras module for breast imaging

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sectra-signs-partner-agreement-to-bring-enterprise-imaging-to-brazil-302892555.html