Denmark's new Region Østdanmark expands with Sectra to unify imaging region-wide

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract to extend its Sectra One enterprise imaging solution, delivered as a fully managed cloud service, from hospitals in the Capital Region in Denmark to the whole of Region Østdanmark. The new region was formed by the merger of the Capital Region and Region Zealand. One imaging system across eastern Denmark will let hospitals share resources and give clinicians access to a patient's earlier images regardless of which hospital performed the examination.

The solution will be used across all of the region's hospitals for reviewing and storing medical images within radiology, including breast imaging, nuclear medicine and clinical physiology. The hospitals joining from Region Zealand will move onto the system already in use in the Capital Region, which continues to run unaffected. Around 1,000 clinicians currently work in the system at the same time, a number expected to rise to about 1,300 as the Region Zealand hospitals join.

"This is exactly the kind of scalability the solution is built for: new hospitals and new specialties can be added without replacing what is already in place. With the whole region working in the same system, hospitals can share images and expertise, so a case can reach the right specialist with the patient's earlier images already there. We have supported the Capital Region since 2023, and we are glad to continue that partnership as the region grows," says Sune Henriksen, Managing Director of Sectra Denmark.

Sectra delivers the solution as a service through its private cloud, and assumes responsibility for all hardware, software, and other IT components. This way, the region's IT teams can devote more time to their core business, such as optimizing workflows, rather than maintenance of IT infrastructure.

The agreement with the Capital Region, signed in 2022, is extended to cover the hospitals joining from Region Zealand and runs until 2037. Region Østdanmark estimates that more than 5,000 examinations are performed every day. The extension was signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2026/2027 fiscal year.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

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