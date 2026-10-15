Swedish authorities approve Sectra's stationary phone to handle information on classification level SECRET

PR Newswire

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2026

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International cybersecurity and medical imaging IT company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has received approval from the Swedish authorities for its stationary version of the Sectra Tiger/S phone for secure communication. The approval is for communication of information at the SECRET security level and allows authorities in Sweden to communicate highly classified information between and within authorities with conference call functionality.

The SECRET security level is a classification for information where unauthorized disclosure could harm national security. Such information must be communicated with approved security solutions that meet the required classification level requirements to ensure protection against unauthorized access, including resilience against future technological developments, for at least 30-40 years.

"The SECRET approval of our new solution is a confirmation that it meets the highest security requirements and proves our ability to deliver solutions that our civil and military defense can rely on in the most critical environments," says Magnus Skogberg, President of Sectra Communications.

The stationary phone approved is the newest product in the quantum-resilient Sectra Tiger/S product family. The product family also includes a mobile version, which already holds approvals from national security authorities, the EU and NATO for use up to and including the classification level SECRET. Whereas the mobile version allows communication of information up to SECRET on the move, the stationary version adds point-to-point conference calling to enable efficient collaboration. Since both versions are part of the same system, calls can be made between the stationary and mobile units.

"The ability to maintain secure communications is an absolute must for secure collaboration. In those situations, it is common for several people to be gathered in one room needing to join a call on the SECRET classification level. With the approved stationary phone, they can do so with high audio quality. This makes communication more efficient and makes partnerships between important actors more secure. It is an important part in strengthening our national security," says Magnus Skogberg.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Skogberg, President of Sectra Communications AB, +46 (0)707 35 34 73

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President of Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

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https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/swedish-authorities-approve-sectra-s-stationary-phone-to-handle-information-on-classification-level-,c4408545

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-tiger-s-stationary-phone,c3572075 Sectra Tiger S Stationary Phone

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