Starlight Investments Announces Topping Out of Major Build-to-Rent Development in Basildon

Milestone marks significant progress toward delivery of 492 new rental homes in the heart of Basildon Town Centre

BASILDON, UK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Investments ("Starlight"), a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, has announced the topping out of The Mercantile, a major build-to-rent (BTR) development in Basildon. The milestone was celebrated with project partners and stakeholders, marking the completion of the development's highest structural point and substantial progress toward delivering 492 new rental homes.

The Mercantile will span three mid-rise residential buildings and include approximately 16,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. Featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments, the development will offer residents convenient access to Central London and the wider South East region from its location near Basildon railway station, alongside a range of nearby retail, dining and service offerings that contribute to a vibrant urban living experience.

Future residents will benefit from a comprehensive suite of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, yoga studio, cinema, co-working spaces, residents' lounge, private dining room, games room, golf simulator, rooftop garden and landscaped podium, bike storage, resident parking and pet-friendly features.

The Mercantile forms part of the ongoing transformation of Basildon Town Centre and will contribute to broader regeneration efforts through the delivery of new housing and revitalized commercial space. As one of the town centre's most significant residential developments, the project will help increase housing choice while supporting investment and activity in the surrounding area.

"This milestone represents an important step forward in bringing The Mercantile to completion," said Jonnie Milich, Head of UK Residential, Starlight Investments. "The Mercantile reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality rental housing in well-connected communities while contributing to the renewal and evolution of Basildon Town Centre. We are grateful to our partners and project teams for their continued dedication as we work toward welcoming future residents."

"Reaching this point is a real milestone for Basildon," said Neil Strelitz MRICS, Co-founder and Director of Orwell Real Estate. "Bringing together a close collaboration with Starlight, a committed contractor in Ernest Park, and strong support from Basildon Council has allowed us to deliver nearly 500 new homes at pace. The Mercantile will give the town centre a new generation of high-quality rental homes, and we are proud of the progress the whole team has made."

"The topping out of The Mercantile is a significant milestone for Basildon and a clear indication of the confidence that investors and developers have in our borough. This development will deliver nearly 500 high-quality new homes in the heart of our town centre, helping to attract new residents, support local businesses and strengthen Basildon's economy," said Jonathan Tizzard, Assistant Director, Property, Assets & Development, Basildon Borough Council. "We are committed to delivering a thriving, vibrant town centre and The Mercantile is exactly the kind of investment that helps make that vision a reality. It is fantastic to see the scheme reaching this important stage and we look forward to welcoming residents to their new homes in the future."

The development's name, "The Mercantile," draws inspiration from its location in Basildon's Market Square and the site's longstanding role as a place of trade and commerce. Reflecting this connection, the brand identity features a modern interpretation of traditional market stall awnings that form the shape of an "M," while signalling the site's evolution into a modern residential destination.

The topping out of The Mercantile marks another important milestone in Starlight's growing UK residential platform and underscores the company's continued focus on expanding housing supply in markets where new housing is needed most. Starlight's UK residential portfolio includes approximately 4,000 homes and more than £1.1 billion in assets under management, with continued growth underway across key regional markets as the company advances toward a target of over 10,000 homes in the coming years.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion in AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

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