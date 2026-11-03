Nobia AB: Nobia announces cost reductions of SEK 150m - as next step in resetting the company to a resilient operating model

Nobia today announces measures to implement its new Nordic organisation and consolidate group-wide capabilities. The measures will generate annual run-rate cost savings of SEK 150m from Q4 2027.

On 12 August 2026, Nobia announced a new Group structure designed to simplify its operating model and support profitable growth as a Nordic-focused company. Following a comprehensive review, Nobia now takes the next steps in implementing a streamlined Nordic organisation, which includes workforce reductions across the entire group and consolidation of group-wide functions, starting in Q4 2026.

As part of consolidating capabilities in the new Nordic organisation, Nobia has also decided to close its sourcing office in Shanghai, China, and its Shared Service Centre for IT, HR and Finance in Vilnius, Lithuania. Additionally, Nobia has terminated the lease for its current head office and will relocate to a new head office during Q2 2027.

The measures announced will generate annual run-rate cost savings of SEK 150m from Q4 2027.

"The measures announced today is the result of an extensive review of our entire cost base across brands, countries and functions. It marks an important step in our transformation into one integrated Nordic group with a relevant structure and cost base for the markets we now serve", says Rasmus Laursen, Group CFO at Nobia.

"Nobia has changed significantly over the past year. Following the divestment of our UK operations and the announcement of our new Group structure, we are building a more focused, resilient and efficient Nordic business. These measures will simplify our operating model and strengthen our long-term competitiveness and profitability", says Jesper Gylling Olsen, President and CEO of Nobia.

Further details will be communicated when Nobia reports its third quarter results on 4 November.

This disclosure contains information that Nobia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 03-11-2026 20:45 CET.

For further information:

Rasmus Sylvester Nørgreen Laursen, Group CFO Nobia

Rasmus.Laursen@nobia.com

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands in Scandinavia, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront, uno form and Marbodal. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI.