Nobia today announces that its Group CFO, Rasmus Laursen, will leave the company with immediate effect. Kenneth Sachse, Group Finance Executive, will assume the Group CFO responsibilities while the company searches for a successor.

"We have concluded that this was unfortunately not the right match for Nobia, and we have chosen to act without delay," says Jesper Gylling Olsen, President and CEO of Nobia.

With more than 25 years of experience as CFO of international companies, Kenneth Sachse brings senior financial leadership experience to the transformation of Nobia.

The search for a permanent successor has started and will be announced once the process has concluded.

For further information:

Jesper Gylling Olsen

CEO & President, Nobia

+46 8 440 16 00

jesper.gylling.olsen@nobia.com



For media inquiries:

Maria Kjær Christensen?

Senior Communication Specialist?

+45 53 60 70 76

mkc@nobia.dk???

This information is information that Nobia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Nasdaq Stockholm Rule Book for Issuers. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.00 am CET on 20 November 2026.

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands in Scandinavia, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront, uno form and Marbodal. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI.