Nobia AB: Nobia appoints Julius Schmidt as new EVP of HTH

Nobia has appointed Julius Schmidt as Executive Vice President (EVP) of HTH, effective 1 January 2027. He will join the Group's Executive Committee when he takes up the role. Julius brings international leadership experience from the retail industry and will succeed Jesper Gylling Olsen, who was appointed President and CEO of Nobia on 3 June 2026.

Julius Schmidt has extensive experience of leading business development, commercial performance and expansion in an international franchise-based business. He joins Nobia from the international retailer Flying Tiger Copenhagen, where he is Managing Director of the IMEA region (India, Middle East & Africa), responsible for 14 markets, approximately 175 franchise stores and more than 900 employees.

Before taking up his current role, he held several senior leadership positions within Flying Tiger Copenhagen, including Managing Director for South Korea, Commercial Trade Director and Director of Marketing & Insights.

As EVP of HTH, he will build on the brand's established position and lead the continued expansion of its franchise concept across the Nordics.

"I am very pleased to welcome Julius as EVP of HTH and as a member of the Executive Committee. He brings a strong combination of commercial acumen, international leadership experience, and a proven ability to drive profitable growth. His broad understanding of the value chain, together with his experience in developing teams and businesses across different markets, will be valuable as we continue to strengthen HTH and realise the full potential of our brand," says Jesper Gylling Olsen, President and CEO of Nobia.

"HTH is a strong Nordic brand with great products and significant potential to reach even more consumers. I look forward to building on the brand's strong market position, strengthening our commercial performance and expanding our reach across markets. I see exciting opportunities to further develop HTH's business and create long-term value, and I look forward to working with the organisation to realise this potential," says Julius Schmidt, incoming EVP of HTH.

Julius holds a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management from Copenhagen Business School and a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and International Business from Arizona State University.

He will be based at Nobia Denmark's headquarter in Tilst, Denmark.

For further information:

Jesper Gylling Olsen

President & Group CEO, Nobia

+46 8 440 16 00

jesper.gylling.olsen@nobia.com

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands in Scandinavia, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront, uno form and Marbodal. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI.