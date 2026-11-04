Rikshem AB: Rikshem Interim Report Jan-Sep 2026

Rikshem's rental income for the period January-September 2026 totaled SEK 2,791 (2,732) million. Rental income for the like-for-like portfolio rose 2.2 percent. The net operating income totaled SEK 1,661 (1,606) million, and income from property management totaled SEK 1,009 (1,000) million. Property investments in the period totaled SEK 939 (907) million.

"2026 continues to be an active and development-oriented year for Rikshem. An improved economy and recovery in household finances create better conditions for renting. Moving forward, we will have a continued clear focus on strengthening the net operating income. Our own ability to develop the business and grow revenue becomes increasingly important when value development is weak. It is therefore positive that we have increased the rental rate in the residential properties segment, and we currently have fewer vacancies than we have had in two years", says Anette Frumerie, CEO of Rikshem.

Rental income was SEK 2,791 (2,732) million. Rental income for the like-for-like portfolio rose 2.2 percent.

Net operating income totaled SEK 1,661 (1,606) million, an increase of 3.4 percent. Net operating income for the like-for-like portfolio increased by SEK 14 million or 1.0 percent.

Income from property management rose to SEK 1,009 (1,000) million.

The change in value of investment properties was SEK 47.3 (-179.2) million.

Profit before tax for the period was SEK 1,239 (559) million.

The fair value of the properties, including Rikshem's share in joint ventures, amounted to SEK 59,095 (58,205).

The total return, including joint ventures (R12M), was 3.8 (3.3) percent.

Read the interim report at rikshem.se or in the attached pdf.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Lilja, CFO, +46 10-70 99 308, anders.lilja@rikshem.se

Rikshem is one of Sweden's largest private property companies. We own, develop and manage residential properties and properties for public use in selected municipalities in Sweden, where we offer safe, pleasant and flexible housing in attractive locations. Rikshem aims to be a long-term partner for municipalities and regions. Rikshem is owned by the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund and AMF Tjänstepension AB. Read more at rikshem.se.