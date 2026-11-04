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RU

WKN: A2QRH8 | ISIN: SE0015659834 | Ticker-Symbol: 81N
Frankfurt
04.11.26 | 09:55
7,230 Euro
+13,50 % +0,860
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RUGVISTA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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7,2107,27010:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 07:30 Uhr
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RugVista Group AB: Rugvista Group AB (publ) - publishes interim report for January - September 2026

Good growth and improved profitability

Third quarter

  • Net revenue increased to SEK 194.6 (166.6) million, corresponding to an increase of 16.8% (15.1%).
  • Organic net revenue growth was 16.3% (18.4%).
  • The gross margin improved to 68.1% (63.4%).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 34.6 (11.9) million and the operating margin was 17.8% (7.2%).
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 26.7 (8.5) million.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.29 (0.41).
  • The number of orders increased by 3.7% (19.4%) to 83.6 (80.6) thousand.
  • Average order value increased by 10.9% (-0.2%) to SEK 3,274 (2,952).
  • The average Trustpilot rating was 4.5 (4.6).


Comments from Ebba Ljungerud, CEO

Rugvista ended the third quarter with continued good growth and improved profitability. Net revenue increased to SEK 194.6 (166.6) million, corresponding to an increase of 16.8 percent and organic growth of 16.3%. Operating profit amounted to SEK 34.6 (11.9) million, which corresponds to an operating margin of 17.8 percent (7.2).

Growth came from both more orders and a higher average order value. The number of orders increased by 3.7 percent to 83.6 thousand (80.6), while average order value increased by 10.9 percent to SEK 3,274 (2,952). The higher order value comes from several parts of the business, including assortment mix, pricing, and the changes we have made to the customer.

Gross margin strengthened to 68.1 percent (63.4), while marketing costs as a share of net revenue decreased to 28.8 percent (29.9). Profitability improved for several reasons: continued growth, a higher gross margin thanks to efficiency throughout the supply chain, and good cost control. In addition, the cost increases from suppliers that we faced during the spring have not yet had their full impact on cost of goods sold. We continue to invest in building demand and strengthening our market position, with a focus on the right balance between growth, profitability, and return over time.

The macro outlook has brightened somewhat during the quarter, not least regarding consumer confidence in some of our markets, but developments remain uneven between countries. At the same time, geopolitical uncertainty remains, along with the risk of impact on energy, freight, and input costs. We therefore continue to see our geographic breadth and the ability to quickly adapt commercial investments between markets and channels as a strength.

In summary, we are very pleased with the quarter. We have good growth, clearly improved profitability, and see progress in several of the areas that are most important to our long-term strategy. At the same time, we know that developments vary between quarters and markets, and we continue with the same focus: an attractive offering, a better customer experience, long-term demand building, and sound financial discipline.

Conference call in connection with the publication of the interim report

In connection with the publication of the interim report, Ebba Ljungerud (CEO) and Gustaf Arlid (CFO) will host a conference call and webcast on 4 November 2026 at 09:00 CET. The presentation will be held in English. If you wish to participate via the webcast, please use the link below. It will be possible to submit written questions through the webcast.

https://events.inderes.com/rugvista-group/q3-report-2026

If you wish to ask verbal questions via the conference call, please register using the link below. After registration, you will receive a phone number and conference ID to access the call.

https://events.inderes.com/rugvista-group/q3-report-2026/dial-in

The report and presentation will be available on the Rugvista Group website:

https://www.rugvistagroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Contact information

Ebba Ljungerud, CEO
Ebba.Ljungerud@rugvista.com

Gustaf Arlid, CFO
Gustaf.Arlid@rugvista.com

InvestorRelations@rugvistagroup.com



This report includes information that Rugvista Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.30 a.m. CET on November 4, 2026.

Certified advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

About Rugvista

Rugvista is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players and markets carpets and rugs through its own web-shops available in 20 different languages using the brands Rugvista and CarpetVista. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of high-quality design- and traditional carpets and rugs at attractive prices. Rugvista offers its EU-based customers free deliveries and returns free of charge.

The Rugvista Group AB (publ) share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker symbol "RUG" and the company has its headquarters in Malmö, Sweden.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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