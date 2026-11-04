LumenRadio AB: LumenRadio AB (publ) interim report Q3 2026

Pressrelease - english translation. The official Swedish version of this pressrelease was published at 07:45.

July - September 2026

Net sales decreased by 6.5% for the quarter, amounting to MSEK 61.0 (65.2) corresponding to an organic decrease of 7.1%.

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 16.6 (17.9), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 27.2% (27.4).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to MSEK 12.8 (14.1) corresponding to an EBIT-margin of 20.9% (21.5).

Earnings per share after tax and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.77 (0.85) per share for the quarter.

CEO comments - Förbättrade marginaler och stark lönsamhet

The quarter has seen us deliver strong profitability despite mixed market conditions. Revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 61.0 million (65.2), corresponding to an organic decrease of 7.1%. Part of the decrease is attributable to the previously communicated strategic change in our product mix, resulting in approximately SEK 3.5 million of last year's revenue not recurring. At the same time, this shift has contributed to a clear improvement in the gross margin, which increased to 69.6% (64.6%), reinforcing our confidence in the strategic direction we have chosen. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 27.2 percentage (27.4).

Lighting Control

Revenue for Lighting Control amounted to SEK 38.9 million (42.6) for the quarter, an organic decrease of 8.9%. The decrease is attributed to a weaker market in China, particularly within TV and film, which in turn has led to a slowdown in demand from local entertainment lighting manufacturers. Despite this dip, China and Asia remain markets where we are well positioned to benefit when demand returns, thanks to our established presence and continued focus on market penetration.

We have seen an overall more positive performance for Entertainment Lighting in Europe during the quarter, where we have intensified activities with our extensive local distributor network. The quarter also saw us represented at key industry tradeshows in US and Europe.

Building Automation

In Building Automation, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 million (22.6) for the quarter. Net revenue was impacted by the above-mentioned change in product mix. Adjusted for this, the business area grew by 15.7%. Revenue continues to be driven by the delivery of the major Smart Metering order secured last year in Europe. During the quarter, we strengthened our offering in Building Control through a significant update to the W-Modbus and W-BACnet ranges. New remote diagnostics capabilities now enable proactive network management, helping customers to identify issues earlier and troubleshoot more quickly.

In addition, after the quarter ended, it was announced that W-BACnet Compact will receive the AHR Expo Innovation Award 2027 in the USA in the Building Automation category. Compact was introduced to the market in 2025 and has been recognized for its ability to dramatically reduce installation time, cost and disruption while preserving full BACnet interoperability.

Summary

Despite the slowdown from entertainment lighting OEMs in China which impacted the quarter's revenue, we saw a solid performance in other areas of the business. I'm really pleased to see the way we have improved our product offering in Building Control through taking on board market feedback and turning it into customer value.

The recognition we have received in the USA for our innovative thinking also reflects this. That, together with our continued focus on driving growth, provides us with a solid foundation for the future.

This information is information that LumenRadio is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-04 07:50 CET.

Certified advisor

The companys certified advisor is FNCA

Contact CEO or CFO & IR

For further information, please contact



Hans Larsson, CEO

Tel: +46- (0)70-960 10 22

hans.larsson@lumenradio.com

Sanna Svensson, CFO & IR

Tel: +46- (0)76-813 10 67

sanna.svensson@lumenradio.com



About Us

About LumenRadio

LumenRadio is a Swedish technology company that provides reliable wireless product-to-product connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications. Our scalable solutions are based on patented wireless technology for lighting control, building automation, and industrial communication. We have a zero-vision approach when it comes to cables and offer our customers a wireless alternative that works just as well as the traditional cable - or even better. With headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden, and sales offices in Norway, Germany, the United States, and China, our approximately 75 passionate employees deliver every day - Wireless Without Worries. LumenRadio is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker Lumen.

Visit www.lumenradio.com for more information.