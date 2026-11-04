Hemnet Group AB: Hemnet announces CEO transition, appoints Michael Hansen as interim CEO

Hemnet Group AB (publ) ("Hemnet" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Michael Hansen as interim CEO, effective 5 November 2026. The appointment follows a mutual agreement between the Board and CEO Jonas Gustafsson on a CEO transition ahead of the Company's next phase, upon which Jonas Gustafsson steps down from his role as CEO.

The decision follows a period of extensive strategic transformation under Jonas Gustafsson's leadership, during which the Company purposefully lowered the thresholds for listing properties to future-proof Hemnet's position as the country's premier destination for the housing market, while creating a faster and more efficient organization. With these substantially improved fundamentals for the platform and a complete supply of property listings secured, the Company now enters its next phase of development.

Henrik Lönnevi, Chair of the Board of Hemnet, comments:

"Jonas Gustafsson has led Hemnet through a very demanding period. Under his leadership, the company has taken the necessary decisions to secure Hemnet's long-term position and build the marketplace of tomorrow. We are deeply grateful for Jonas's decisive action and commitment, and we fully stand behind the company's new strategic direction. At the same time, we have mutually concluded that the company's continued journey is now best led by new leadership.

Equally, we are very pleased to bring in Michael Hansen as interim CEO. Michael is an experienced, senior executive with a strong commercial drive and deep expertise in developing digital products and user experiences. Through his hands-on leadership and clear focus on pace and execution, he will ensure stability, momentum, and continuity while the search for a permanent CEO is underway."

Jonas Gustafsson, outgoing CEO, comments:

"My time at Hemnet since stepping in at the beginning of 2025 has been the most intense, but also the most rewarding, chapter of my career. In a short period, we have executed a strategic shift to shape tomorrow's housing platform. By lowering the thresholds for property listings and enhancing the user experience, we have established the conditions for a significantly better and more effective marketplace, while streamlining our organization. This has required immense dedication from the entire team, and I am exceptionally proud of what we have achieved together. I wish the company every success and remain deeply confident in Hemnet's future potential."

Michael Hansen, incoming interim CEO of Hemnet, comments:

"Hemnet is a fantastic platform that for decades has played a central role as the country's primary hub for the housing market. From that position of strength, the company has now carried out a strategic shift that has secured a complete marketplace and unlocked entirely new opportunities for the future. I am both humbled and energized to lead the organization through this transition. My focus alongside the team will be on maintaining a high operational tempo, further elevating our products, and maximizing value for both property buyers, sellers and real estate agents."

The Board is immediately initiating a recruitment process to appoint a permanent CEO. Jonas Gustafsson will remain available to the Company as an advisor during a transition period to ensure a smooth handover.

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About Michael Hansen

Michael Hansen (born 1971) has more than 25 years of experience as an executive, entrepreneur, and investor in growth companies, primarily across SaaS and fintech. Most recently, he served as a member of the Fortnox Group Management team from 2021 to 2025 as Head of the Financial Services business area, which included the payment institution Fortnox Finans AB under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). During part of this tenure, he concurrently held the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Michael is also the founder and former CEO of the fintech company Capcito, which Fortnox acquired in 2021, and holds extensive experience as a board chair and investor in international platforms and growth businesses such as Elite Prospects and Binogi.

For more information, please contact:

Press enquiries

Staffan Tell, Head of PR

M: +46 733 67 66 85

E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se



IR enquiries

Ludvig Segelmark, Head of IR

M: +46 70 250 14 40

E: ludvig.segelmark@hemnet.se

About Hemnet

Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 25 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ("HEM").

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This information is information that Hemnet Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-04 08:00 CET.

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Michael Hansen