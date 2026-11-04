XPartners Samhällsbyggnad AB: Dutch geotechnical specialist CRUX Groep joins XPartners

XPartners is expanding its Dutch platform by welcoming CRUX Groep. The group adds specialist expertise in geotechnical engineering and geohydrology, measurement and monitoring on site, and software built for the construction and geo sector.

CRUX Groep was formed in 2016 as the parent company of three businesses, each operating under its own brand. CRUX Engineering, founded in 2002, advises on geotechnical engineering, geohydrology, soil quality and risk assessment. BouwRisk, founded in 2005 and part of the group since 2017, advises on and monitors the environmental impact of construction and infrastructure projects. CEMS, founded in 2020, combines engineering and software expertise to build bespoke applications. The group has offices in Amsterdam, Delft, Eindhoven and Vianen, employs around 90 people and had revenue of approximately EUR 11 million in 2025.



"We are continuing to build our platform in the Netherlands, and we are very pleased that CRUX in particular has chosen to join us. This is a group with deep specialist expertise, strong client relationships and a clear entrepreneurial spirit, and that combination adds a great deal both to our Dutch companies and to the group as a whole," says Driss Aarab, Managing Director XPartners Netherlands.



CRUX works for contractors, developers, public authorities, utility companies, insurers and other engineering firms, from the first feasibility question through design and construction to damage analysis. An assignment typically begins with establishing what the ground can carry and how it will behave, continues into the design of foundations, excavations or ground improvement, and is followed on site by measurement of settlement, vibration, noise and groundwater. The work spans infrastructure and civil engineering, residential and commercial property, dewatering, energy and maintenance, and much of it involves building in dense urban environments where the effect on surrounding buildings shapes how a project can be carried out.



"XPartners gives us the platform to grow faster. We will be working alongside companies in the group that deal with the same kind of challenges, and CRUX will keep developing in both depth and breadth, with the same specialist focus and the same team. Our clients keep the people they know, and over time they gain access to a broader range of expertise," says Almer van der Stoel, co-founder and CEO of CRUX Groep.



CRUX Groep is the third company to join XPartners in the Netherlands, following RYSE and Flux Partners, which both joined earlier this year.



"We are building our presence in the Netherlands like a puzzle. We want to cover every discipline and every phase, from early strategy to make projects feasible, through to realisation and aftercare, across area development, infrastructure, energy and buildings. CRUX adds a piece we have been looking for, and the more complete the picture, the more our companies can do together for clients," says Driss Aarab, Managing Director XPartners Netherlands.



About CRUX Groep

CRUX Groep was formed in 2016 as the parent company of CRUX Engineering (2002), BouwRisk (2005, part of the group since 2017) and CEMS (2020). The three companies operate independently and work together where a project calls for it, advising on geotechnics, geohydrology, soil and environmental impact, monitoring the environmental impact of construction and infrastructure projects, and developing bespoke software. The group has offices in Amsterdam, Delft, Eindhoven and Vianen and around 90 employees. cruxgroep.nl

About XPartners

XPartners Group AB (publ) is a European engineering and design consulting group. The company brings together 2,400 specialists who advise clients across infrastructure, buildings, energy, and the environment. It consists of approximately 90 entrepreneur-led companies supported by a shared platform for collaboration and growth. On a pro forma basis, annual net sales amount to SEK 5 billion and the company is primarily owned by its employees, with backing from the private equity firm Axcel. www.XPartnersGroup.com

For more information, please contact:

Arvid Linder, Chief Communications Officer, XPartners

arvid.linder@xpartnersgroup.com

+46 70-779 58 98

Image Attachments

XPartners Crux Groep

Almer Van Der Stoel