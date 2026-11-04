

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Corporation (8058.T, MSBHY.PK), the Japanese conglomerate, on Wednesday reported higher profit for its first half, supported by increased revenue and investment gains. Further, the firm raised its full year outlook.



For the first half, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 74.2 percent to ¥619.70 billion or ¥168.25 per share from ¥355.80 billion or ¥91.38 per share in the prior-year period.



Revenue increased 20.5 percent to ¥10.41 trillion from ¥8.64 trillion in the year-ago period.



The increase in revenue was mainly driven by higher market prices.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, Mitsubishi now expects attributable profit at a growth of 49.9 percent to ¥1.20 trillion or ¥330.43 per share from its previous guidance of ¥1.10 trillion or ¥300.42 per share.



Meanwhile, the company raised its full-year dividend forecast at ¥125 per share, compared with ¥110 per share paid for fiscal 2026. The forecast includes an interim dividend of ¥62 and a year-end dividend of ¥63 per share.



In Tokyo the shares closed 7.88 percent higher at ¥5,148.0 on Wednesday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News