Alleima AB: Alleima reaches milestone - receives first order for next-generation nuclear reactor tubing

Alleima has received its first order for steam generator tubing for a next-generation helium-cooled small modular reactor (SMR), from Doosan Enerbility. The tubing products will be supplied to X-energy's Xe-100 advanced reactor program in the United States.

The Xe-100 is an advanced high-temperature helium-cooled reactor, designed to deliver reliable, carbon-free energy. X-energy's technology represents a new generation of nuclear power, using helium as a coolant instead of water, and is designed to deliver both electricity and high-temperature steam for industrial applications. The collaboration between Alleima, Doosan, and X-energy builds on a strategic framework agreed between the three companies and reflects growing demand for stable and fossil-free electricity, driven by long-term trends such as energy security, electrification and industrial development.

"Moving from today's reactor technologies to the next generation of nuclear power requires trusted materials partners. We are proud to support Doosan Enerbility with advanced tubing solutions for X-energy's Xe-100 program," says Carl von Schantz, President of Tube Division, Alleima.

"Behind every component in the Xe-100 is a team of experts who know what it takes to get it right, both at X-energy and across our growing supplier base," says Jesse Walker, Chief Supply Chain Officer at X-energy. "Alleima and Doosan are among the world's leading producers of these components, and we look forward to continuing to learn from their expertise as we drive our technology to full commercial scale."

Alleima will manufacture and supply steam generator tubing to Doosan Enerbility for use in X-energy's first Xe-100 deployment in the United States, a proposed four-unit plant at an industrial facility in Texas supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program.

The order further supports Alleima's strategic investments in nuclear energy applications and advanced tubing production capacity. In June 2026, Alleima marked a historic milestone with the inauguration of its Tube Mill 2026 production facility in Sandviken, Sweden, designed to meet growing global demand from both conventional nuclear power and small modular reactors (SMRs).

Sandviken, Sweden, November 4, 2026

Alleima AB (publ)

Contact details

Frida Adrian, Head of Investor Relations

frida.adrian@alleima.com

+46 (0) 70 930 93 24

Annika Molander, Press and Media Relations

annika.molander@alleima.com

+46 (0) 70 155 10 17



Related links

https://www.alleima.com/en/industries/nuclear/

About Doosan

Doosan Enerbility is a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor offering a wide range of services ranging from the manufacturing of castings and forgings, power generation systems and desalination facilities to the construction of power plants. Doosan maintains a high quality standard based on extensive experience in manufacturing major components of nuclear power plants. Doosan has an integrated manufacturing facility in Changwon, Korea, which is capable of raw material production to final assembly of nuclear components. Doosan has manufactured and supplied 34 Reactor Vessels and 124 Steam Generators globally.

About X-energy

X-energy, Inc. is a US-based leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology designed to establish a new standard in clean, safe, reliable energy. X-energy's intrinsically safe Xe-100 high-temperature gas reactor and TRISO-X particle fuel expand applications for nuclear technology, with commercial projects underway with Dow, Amazon, and Centrica across grid, industrial, and AI applications. Together, X-energy's technology drives enhanced safety, lower cost, faster construction timelines, and scalable deployment when compared with other SMRs and conventional nuclear.

About Alleima

Alleima is a global manufacturer of high value-added products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as solutions for industrial heating. Based on long-term customer partnerships and leading materials technology, we develop products for the most demanding applications and industries. Our offering includes products like seamless steel tubes for the energy, chemical and aerospace industries, precision strip steel for white goods compressors, air conditioners and knife applications, based on more than 900 active alloy recipes. It also includes ultra-fine wires for medical and micro-electronic devices, industrial electric heating technology and coated strip steel for fuel cell technology for cars, trucks, and hydrogen production. Our fully integrated value chain, from R&D to end-product, ensures industry-leading technology, quality, sustainability, and circularity. Alleima, with headquarter in Sandviken, Sweden, had approximately 6,800 employees and revenues of about 19 billion SEK in about 80 countries in 2025. Alleima is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker 'ALLEI'. Learn more at www.alleima.com



Alleima has received its first order for steam generator tubing for a next-generation helium-cooled small modular reactor (SMR). Photo: Alleima