Chinese environmental services and photovoltaic materials company Haitian Water Group plans to invest CNY 800 million ($118 million) in a solar conductive silver paste research and manufacturing facility in Sichuan province, as it expands its operations following the acquisition of Heraeus' photovoltaic paste business. The Shanghai-listed company said on Oct. 30 that it had signed an investment agreement with the administrative committee of Sichuan Tianfu New Area to establish a materials research and development center and manufacturing headquarters. The project will involve at least CNY 300 ...

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