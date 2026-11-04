

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AIB Group (A5G.F, A5G.IR, AIB.IR) reported nine-month net interest income of 2.87 billion euros, 2% higher compared to the equivalent prior year period, primarily as a result of higher average volumes. Third quarter net interest income was 1.0 billion euros. For the nine month period, total income increased 3% on prior year. For 2026, net interest income is now expected to be above 3.85 billion euros, revised from prior guidance of above 3.8 billion euros.



'As we enter the final months of our current strategic cycle, we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and shareholder returns. We look forward to updating the market on our next strategic cycle to 2030 at our 2026 Annual Financial Results in March 2027,' said Colin Hunt, CEO.



The Group said its CFO selection process is well advanced and will update the market in due course.



At prior close on Euronext Dublin, AIB Group shares were trading at 10.91 euros.



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