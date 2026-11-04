Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW7N | ISIN: IE00BF0L3536 | Ticker-Symbol: A5G
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 09:29
11,415 Euro
+5,40 % +0,585
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AIB GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIB GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,31511,41009:44
11,34511,40009:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIB GROUP
AIB GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIB GROUP PLC11,415+5,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.