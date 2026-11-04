DJ Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (500G) Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 151.4426 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23210469 CODE: 500G ISIN: LU1681049XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500G LEI Code: 5493007YUEI1FG9SC192 Sequence No.: 448472 EQS News ID: 2427982 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)