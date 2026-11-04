DJ Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Acc (WOLD) Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.594 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2989550 CODE: WOLD ISIN: LU3206582XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3206582XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WOLD LEI Code: 213800MMSH99FSBJHE48 Sequence No.: 448523 EQS News ID: 2428084 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)