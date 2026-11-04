DJ Amundi S&P 400 US Mid Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 400 US Mid Cap UCITS ETF Acc (SP4M) Amundi S&P 400 US Mid Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 400 US Mid Cap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.5945 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10408608 CODE: SP4M ISIN: LU3104524XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3104524XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP4M LEI Code: 2138006Z99J42H7QP717 Sequence No.: 448566 EQS News ID: 2428170 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)