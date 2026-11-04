Boehringer Ingelheim and SBP Group enter partnership to advance next-generation cancer therapies

Partnership provides opportunities to further expand Boehringer Ingelheim's portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and T-cell engagers (TcEs)

Agreement reinforces Boehringer Ingelheim's long-term commitment to China's innovation ecosystem and validates SBP Group's innovative R&D capabilities

SBP Group to receive US$358 million in upfront and near-term payments and is eligible for potential option-exercise, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of US$7 billion, plus up to double-digit royalties on future product sales





Ingelheim, Germany, and Hong Kong/China, 4 November 2026 - Boehringer Ingelheim, headquartered in Germany, and Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (01177.HK; together with its subsidiaries, "SBP Group") today announced a strategic multi-program option and license agreement to advance potential next-generation cancer treatments based on antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and T-cell engager (TcE) technologies. Deepening the companies' existing partnership in oncology, the new agreement combines SBP Group's innovative platforms and early-development capabilities with Boehringer Ingelheim's global oncology expertise to advance new treatment approaches for patients worldwide.

Cancer remains one of the world's greatest health challenges, with approximately 20.6 million new cases and close to 10 million deaths annually. ADCs are designed to deliver potent therapeutic agents more selectively to cancer cells, while T-cell engagers are designed to activate and direct immune cells to eradicate cancer cells, offering complementary approaches to treating cancer.

"Our partnership with SBP Group brings together complementary science to broaden our development portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates and T-cell engagers. It puts our China strategy into action by connecting innovation from China with our global research and development capabilities," said Paola Casarosa, Member of the Board of Managing Directors and Head of the Innovation Unit at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Together, we aim to accelerate promising therapeutic approaches and create new treatment possibilities for people living with difficult-to-treat cancers worldwide."

Boehringer Ingelheim is building a broad and differentiated oncology portfolio spanning cancer cell-directed therapies and immuno-oncology. This relationship adds to this foundation and provides opportunities to further the ADC and T-cell engager portfolio through multiple programs and technology approaches. It underscores the company's strengthened commitment to the growing innovation ecosystem in China. Its recently opened China R&D Center in Shanghai expands early clinical development and external innovation capabilities, connecting innovation in China with its global R&D network.

"Our second partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim marks an important milestone in SBP Group's international innovation strategy and further validates our scientific capabilities in next-generation oncology. By combining our innovative platforms and early-development capabilities with Boehringer Ingelheim's global oncology expertise, we aim to maximize the potential of these programs and bring innovative treatment options to patients worldwide. We will continue to expand our global partner network and contribute high-quality innovation from China to global healthcare," said Theresa Tse, Chairwoman of SBP Group.

The collaboration covers six biologic pre-clinical programs. Five of these center on LaNova Medicines (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("LaNova Medicines"), a wholly owned SBP Group subsidiary. The remaining program comes from Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Tide"), another SBP Group subsidiary.

Under the agreement, SBP Group will undertake early development. After agreed clinical milestones are reached, Boehringer Ingelheim may exercise options for exclusive development, manufacturing and commercialization rights: outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau for four programs, and worldwide for the remaining two programs.

SBP Group will receive upfront and near-term payments of US$358million and is eligible to receive potential option-exercise, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of US$7 billion as well as tiered royalties on potential future product sales.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (SBP GROUP, 01177.HK) is a leading innovation- and R&D-driven pharmaceutical group in China, with a history spanning more than three decades and a workforce of over 20,000. SBP GROUP operates a fully integrated value chain encompassing R&D, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medicines across multiple modalities, and holds leading positions in four core therapeutic areas: oncology; hepatology and cardiometabolic diseases; respiratory and autoimmune diseases; and surgery and analgesia. Guided by its philosophy of "Science for a Healthier World", SBP GROUP continues to advance its four strategic priorities of innovation, integration, digitalization and internationalization. It is committed to addressing unmet clinical needs, bringing safer, more effective and accessible treatments to patients worldwide, and creating shared value with its partners. Learn more at www.sbpgroup.com.

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